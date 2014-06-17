Phillies pull away from Braves in 13th inning

ATLANTA -- There is something about Turner Field that brings out the best in Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Ryan Howard.

The veteran hit his 12th homer of the season and drove in two runs Monday, sparking the Phillies to a 6-1, 13-inning win over the Atlanta Braves. Howard has 19 homers and 67 RBIs in games played at Turner Field.

Howard’s hard-hit grounder in the top of the 13th was misplayed by Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman, allowing center fielder Ben Revere to score the go-ahead run. The play paved the way for a five-run rally that iced the game.

“He’s relaxed and makes them come to him with a strike,” Philadelphia manager Ryne Sandberg said. “You want him at bat there.”

Revere led off the 13th inning with a single off David Hale (2-2), the seventh Atlanta pitcher. Revere stole second and went to third when shortstop Jimmy Rollins flied out to right field. After second baseman Chase Utley was intentionally walked, Howard hit a liner toward Freeman, who was charged with an error when the ball glanced off him and into right field.

The winning pitcher was Antonio Bastardo (4-3), the sixth Philadelphia pitcher, who worked two scoreless innings.

“We had a good game,” Sandberg said. “We got good pitching, the bullpen was good, we were able to get some baserunners and had some situational hitting.”

The Braves played a 13-inning game for the second time in three games. They lost to the Los Angeles Angels in 13 innings Saturday. Atlanta dropped to 4-4 in extra-inning games.

Trailing 1-0, the Braves rallied to tie in the ninth inning against Philadelphia closer Jonathan Papelbon, who had converted 16 consecutive save opportunities. Shortstop Andrelton Simmons dropped a soft fly into right to score left fielder Justin Upton, who led off the inning with a single.

Atlanta threatened again in the 10th when Freeman had a one-out triple against Justin De Fratus, but the Braves failed to capitalize.

“We had some opportunities, but we didn’t score,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “We had opportunities with the right people at bat.”

Atlanta finished 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position and left 12 runners on base.

“I never get frustrated with this club because they bust their tails,” Gonzalez said. “We just need to get on a little roll where we get these runs in.”

The failure by the Philadelphia bullpen ruined a quality start by Cole Hamels, who pitched seven shutout innings to extend his scoreless streak to 23 2/3 innings. Hamels allowed five hits, walked two and struck out six.

Hamels escaped a bases-loaded, no-out situation in the seventh inning. Catcher Evan Gattis led off with a single, extending his hitting streak to 15 games, and he went to third on a double by left fielder Justin Upton. Third baseman Chris Johnson was hit by a pitch to load the bases. But Hamels got rookie second baseman Tommy La Stella on a lineout to third baseman Reid Brignac with the infield in, and he induced an inning-ending, double-play grounder from Simmons.

“Cole was outstanding,” Sandberg said. “Getting out of the seventh inning was big for him. That was a pressure inning. ”

Atlanta starter Julio Teheran bounced back from his worst game of the year and allowed only four hits and one run in eight innings. He struck out six without issuing a walk.

The Braves successfully challenged a call at first base. Video replay showed Howard was unable to keep his foot on the bag or tag Johnson on a second-inning throw from Utley. Umpire Manny Gonzalez originally ruled the Atlanta third baseman out. The challenge took 2:08 to review. Atlanta was successful for the 11th time in 14 challenges this season.

NOTES: The Phillies placed OF Tony Gwynn Jr. on the bereavement list following the death of his father, Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn. OF Aaron Altherr was recalled from Double-A Reading to take his place, and he flied out as a 12th-inning pinch hitter in his major league debut. ... Atlanta RHP David Carpenter left the game with discomfort in his right biceps, and he is listed as day-to-day. Carpenter pitched a scoreless 11th and left the field with trainer Jim Lovell after giving up a single to LF Domonic Brown to open the 12th. ... The season is probably over the RHP Jonathan Pettibone, who is expected to have surgery Tuesday to repair a small tear in his right shoulder. Pettibone is 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA in two starts. ... Atlanta signed first-round pick Braxton Davidson, a high school outfielder from Asheville, N.C. He took batting practice at Turner Field prior to Tuesday’s game.