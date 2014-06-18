Kendrick lifts Phillies past Braves

ATLANTA - Philadelphia Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg could tell right away that starting pitcher Kyle Kendrick was dialed in when his first six pitches went for strikes.

“It looked like he was going to just go after the strike zone,” Sandberg said.

It was definitely the start of something good. Kendrick retained the momentum, throwing seven strong innings in Philadelphia’s 5-2 win over the Atlanta Braves at Turner Field Tuesday night.

Sandberg called it Kendrick’s “best outing of the year.”

The right-hander (3-6) gave up two runs on six hits and one walk and struck out six to record back-to-back wins for the first time this season. Kendrick improved to 8-3 in his career against National League East rival Atlanta. It was his first road victory of the season in seven starts.

“He had some pitches tonight,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “He had the two-seamer, the cutter and he hit his spots. His command was pretty darn good. We battled to stay in the game.”

Reliever Jake Diekman retired the Braves in order in the eighth, and closer Jonathan Papelbon, who blew a save on Monday, bounced back to earn his 16th save by retiring Atlanta in order in the ninth.

The decisive moment for Kendrick came in the seventh inning. He allowed a leadoff double to third baseman Chris Johnson and a single to shortstop Andrelton Simmons, who lined a ball to right field that Marlon Byrd could not keep in his glove after a diving catch. But Kendrick induced catcher Gerald Laird into grounding into his first double play of the season, which scored a run but ended the rally.

“He’s got good stuff,” Johnson said. “He comes in the zone and he has so many different variations he keeps you off-balance. You have to tip your cap to him.”

The losing pitcher was Ervin Santana (5-4), who allowed four runs (three earned) on eight hits and three walks in six innings.

“His secondary pitches were better tonight,” Gonzalez said. “I thought he did OK.”

The Phillies struck for two runs in the first inning. Shortstop Jimmy Rollins led off with a double to extend his hitting streak to 12 games and scored on first baseman Ryan Howard’s two-run homer, his 13th. Howard hit a 3-2 fastball to the opposite field for his 20th career home run at Turner Field.

“When Howard swings the bat it tends to bring out the best in everyone,” Sandberg said. “That was a big two-run homer.”

Gonzalez said he was talking to a couple of coaches about the willingness of pundits to forget about Howard’s ability to change a game.

“He’s still a very dangerous hitter,” Gonzalez said. “We’re talking about it and two pitches later the ball goes out of the park. When he’s going good, that’s where he hits the ball, he hits it to left field.”

Philadelphia added another pair of runs in the fourth inning. Left fielder Domonic Brown led off with a walk and went to third on third baseman Reid Brignac’s one-out double. Brown scored on a passed ball, and Brignac came home on a single by second baseman Cesar Hernandez.

The Braves cut the lead to 4-1 in the fifth. Laird coaxed a one-out walk, moved to second on a sacrifice by Santana and scored when right fielder Jason Heyward bounced a single up the middle.

The win enabled the Phillies to climb out of last place in the East. Philadelphia has won six of its last 10 games. It was the second straight loss for Atlanta, which has lost six of its last 10.

Notes: Atlanta LF Justin Upton left the game in the seventh inning after complaining of dizziness. ...Atlanta placed RHP David Carpenter on the 15-day disabled list with a strained right biceps. He was replaced by RHP Pedro Beato, who was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett. Beato was 1-0 with a 3.49 ERA in 24 relief appearances. He made one relief appearance for Atlanta on April 8 and allowed one hit in 1 2/3 innings of a 4-0 loss to the Mets. ... With C Evan Gattis getting the night off, rookie 2B Tommy La Stella was moved into the No. 5 spot in the Braves batting order. La Stella is batting .387 since joining the team on May 28. ... Phillies owner David Montgomery gave GM Reuben Amaro Jr. a vote of confidence.