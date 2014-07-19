Braves come out swinging in return from break

ATLANTA -- Atlanta Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez had a good feeling when eight of the team’s position players showed up Thursday for an optional workout. The extra work might have helped give the offense a jump-start for the second half of the season.

Right-hander Ervin Santana was supported by a string of two-out hits and won for the third time in four starts as the Braves beat the Phillies 6-4 on Friday night for their third straight win. The victory, coupled with a Washington loss, put the Braves in first place in the National League East.

“You never know what’s going to come of four days of not playing,” Gonzalez said. “We had a good offensive game. Up and down the lineup we swung the bat.”

Santana (8-6) pitched six innings and allowed four runs (three earned) and six hits. He walked three and had only one strikeout but was backed up by two double plays and some timely offensive support.

“Every time we score runs it’s good for us,” Santana said. “When we get offense and defense, it’s good for us.”

Nine of Atlanta’s 10 hits came with two outs, and the Braves scored five runs after two were out and no one was on base. The Braves had averaged only 2.9 runs in support of Santana is his previous 17 starts. On Friday, the Braves were 9-for-17 with two outs.

“We kept the line moving and were able to get some tallies with two outs,” Gonzalez said.

Three Atlanta relievers each pitched one scoreless inning: Shae Simmons, Jordan Walden and Craig Kimbrel, who picked up his 30th save.

The losing pitcher was A.J. Burnett (6-9), who allowed 10 hits and six runs in five innings. Burnett left after throwing just 77 pitches in his worst outing since allowing eight runs to the Nationals on June 4. He now has a 5-13 career record against the Braves.

“A.J. was having a hard time getting the third out,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said. “They clumped them together and put four runs and two runs up in that fashion.”

Burnett was not happy when he left the game, but Sandberg said the anger was self-directed.

“He was laboring pretty good,” Sandberg said. “He missed over the plate with some of his pitches.”

Santana walked first baseman Ryan Howard and right fielder Marlon Byrd to open the second inning, and both came around to score and give the Phillies a 2-0 lead.

Philadelphia loaded the bases when left fielder Grady Sizemore blooped a single just out of the reach of second baseman Tommy La Stella. Third baseman Cody Asche drove Howard home with a long sacrifice fly to right field and catcher Cameron Rupp plated the other by lining a single up the middle.

The Braves responded by scoring four times in the bottom of the inning to take a 4-2 lead. It started when right fielder Jason Heyward hit a towering home run to right, his ninth homer of the season and first since June 15.

After retiring the next two batters, Burnett allowed four consecutive hits. Center fielder B.J. Upton picked up his 500th career RBI with a double and shortstop Andrelton Simmons knocked in two with a single to left.

Atlanta made it 6-2 with a pair of two-out runs in the fifth. Left fielder Justin Upton lined an opposite-field double into the right-field corner and scored when Heyward shot a single into left. After third baseman Chris Johnson’s single, La Stella grounded a single up the middle to score Heyward.

The Phillies cut the lead to 6-4 in the sixth inning on Howard’s bloop two-run single to left.

NOTES: Phillies 3B Cody Asche extended his hitting streak to 10 games in an unusual manner. In the fourth inning, he lined a grounder than hit baserunner Grady Sizemore. Asche was credited with a single and the second baseman credited with an unassisted putout. ... Atlanta released veteran 2B Dan Uggla, who was hitting .162 with two homers in 48 games. INF Tyler Pastornicky was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett to replace him on the roster. Atlanta expects C Evan Gattis (bulging thoracic disk) to be activated from the 15-day disabled list on Monday. He is completing a Triple-A rehab assignment. ... Philadelphia announced that LHP Cliff Lee will be activated Monday and make his return that night against San Francisco. C Wil Nieves is expected to complete a rehab assignment with Double-A Reading this weekend and return to the team next week. ... LF Grady Sizemore started Friday for the Phillies in place of Domonic Brown, who missed time with an illness before the All-Star Game. Brown took batting practice, but manager Ryne Sandberg said he would err on the side of caution. ... Phillies SS Jimmy Rollins experienced some back spasms Friday but felt well enough to remain in the starting lineup.