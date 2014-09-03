Phillies shut out Braves for second straight night

ATLANTA -- He hasn’t lost a game since July, but Philadelphia’s Kyle Kendrick hasn’t been better all year than he was Tuesday night.

The right-hander won his third straight start Tuesday, holding the Atlanta Braves scoreless over seven innings in a 4-0 win at Turner Field.

“That was his best game by far,” said Philadelphia manager Ryne Sandberg. “Even with a tight strike zone, he was outstanding.”

Kendrick (8-11) gave up three hits, two walks and struck out four in improving his record to 9-4 against Atlanta. He is 2-2 with a 4.00 ERA in four starts against the Braves in 2014.

Kendrick’s biggest moment came in the first inning, which has been a trouble spot for him all year.

He allowed 30 runs in the first inning of his 27 starts and opponents are hitting .371 against him in the first inning.

That didn’t work this time. The Braves loaded the bases with one out, but Kendrick struck out catcher Evan Gattis on an off-speed pitch in the dirt and fanned third baseman Chris Johnson to end the threat.

“The first inning was big,” Sandberg said “And he got better after that.”

“We had the bases loaded with one out and didn’t get anything going,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “We couldn’t get the ball in play.”

Reliever Ken Giles struck out two in pitching a scoreless eighth and Antonio Bastardo struck out the side in a scoreless ninth to complete the shutout.

It was the second straight game in which the Phillies blanked the Braves. Four Philadelphia pitchers combined to no-hit Atlanta on Monday. Atlanta has been shut out in three of its last four games and has gone 24 innings without scoring a run.

“We’ve got a talent group of guys and rignt now we’re not getting any runs,” Gonzalez said. “We’re not moving the line, not getting any runs when we have to. ... We’re not really pretty to watch right now.”

The Philadelphia offense was sparked by catcher Carlos Ruiz, who had a double, a homer and drove in two runs.

The losing pitcher was Mike Minor (6-9), who gave up three runs in 7 1/3 innings. Minor allowed seven hits, two walks and struck out five.

“Minor was outstanding,” Gonzalez said. “He gave us every opportunity to win the game.”

Minor said, “I could have done better. I left some balls over the plate that I could have thrown differently.”

Two of Atlanta’s hits came from right fielder Jason Heyward, who had two doubles for his 20th multi-hit game of the season.

The Braves had runners on in the third and fourth inning, but had those rallies end with a double play.

Philadelphia failed to capitalize in the first and third innings after getting a runner to second base.

The Phillies finally cashed in during the fifth when catcher Carlos Ruiz hammered a solo homer to left field, his ninth, for a 1-0 lead.

The Phillies made it 2-0 with another run in the sixth. Center fielder Ben Revere singled, stole second and went to third on a wild pitch. He scored on a two-out single from left fielder Darin Ruf.

The Phillies added two more runs in the eight. First baseman Ryan Howard started the rally with a one-out single. With reliever Anthony Varvaro pitching, pinch-runner Cesar Hernandez went to third on a single by Ruf and scored on a double by Ruiz. Ruf came home on third baseman Maikel Franco’s sacrifice fly to center field, his first major league RBI.

“The guys are playing hard, playing good baseball,” Sandberg said. “We’ll move up with our record and see what happens.” The Phillies are 10-4 since Aug. 18.

NOTES: Atlanta LF Justin Upton was hit by a pitch on the left arm. He was lifted in the sixth inning with a contusion and is listed as day-to-day. ... The Phillies activated RHP Mike Adams from the 60-day disabled list and transferred LHP Cliff Lee (left flexor strain) from the 15-day to 60-day DL. Philadelphia expanded its roster by adding RHP Luis Garcia, RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez, 3B Cesar Hernandez, C Cameron Rupp, 3B Maikel Franco and OF Tony Gwynn Jr. Franco was in the starting lineup Tuesday night and batted seventh. ... Atlanta added C Christian Bethancourt to its roster. ... The three-game series concludes Wednesday with Philadelphia RH David Buchanan (6-7, 4.03 ERA) matched against Atlanta RH Ervin Santana. ... Atlanta RHP Kris Medlen, who had a second Tommy John elbow surgery in the spring, threw softly from 30 feet on Tuesday.