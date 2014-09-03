Rookie helps Braves snap slump

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Braves’ struggling offense badly needed a boost and rookie catcher Christian Bethancourt supplied it.

Bethancourt, promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett the day before, was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs as the Braves defeated the Philadelphia Phillies, 7-4, on Wednesday at Turner Field.

The Braves had scored only one run in their previous four games and were the victims of a combined no-hitter by four Phillies pitchers on Monday.

This time, center fielder B.J. Upton hit a two-run home run and the Braves (73-67) scored their highest number of runs in more than two weeks.

“I was just trying to do my job and help the team get a win,” Bethancourt said. “We need wins if we want to get to the playoffs and that’s what we want to do.”

The 22-year-old from Panama is a top prospect because of his defense, but he hit .283 for Gwinnett with a hot late stretch.

“I feel really good at the plate right now,” said Bethancourt, who was up with the Braves for several weeks at midseason. “I came from the minor leagues swinging the bad pretty good. I have the confidence and need to keep the same approach. I was waiting my time.”

Braves starter Ervin Santana (14-7) was the beneficiary of the Braves’ offensive revival, working six innings and allowing four runs on seven hits. He struck out four and walked one in beating the Phillies (64-75) for the third time this season.

Craig Kimbrel pitched around a leadoff walk in the ninth inning for the Braves and recorded his 42nd save in 46 opportunities by getting center fielder Ben Revere to hit into a game-ending double play.

Revere, who had five RBIs for the Phillies in the series opener, was 3-for-5 with a double and finished the three games 7-for-13.

The Braves broke a 4-4 tie in the bottom of the fifth. First baseman Freddie Freeman hit a leadoff double, a video review overruling an out call.

Left-handed reliever Mario Hollands (2-2) was replaced after a two-out walk when he felt tightness in his forearm, and Cuban right-hander Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez, making his major league debut, gave up Bethancourt’s opposite-field hit.

“There is no question in my mind that this kid is ready defensively to play in the major leagues,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said of Bethancourt. “Offensively, he’s going ... to have to make adjustments when [pitchers] see enough of him.”

Bethancourt started 13 games when Evan Gattis was on the disabled list and hit .240.

“Here’s a guy who I think may be better off for staying [in the minors] and learning to hit there rather than having to try to do it up here,” Gonzalez said, noting Bethancourt’s improvement at the plate.

The Braves added two insurance runs off Gonzalez in the sixth. Second baseman Tommy La Stella had a two-out RBI single and the second run scored on a wild pitch by Gonzalez.

Revere opened the game with double against Santana and the Phillies took a quick lead on second baseman Chase Utley’s sacrifice fly. The way the Braves had not been hitting, that almost seemed like a nice cushion for Phillies rookie starter David Buchanan.

However, Atlanta’s scoreless streak came to end at 25 innings thanks to three unearned runs in the second.

Bethancourt delivered his first two-out RBI single after a leadoff error by Utley and B.J. Upton put the Braves ahead with his two-run home run on a misplaced 0-and-2 fastball from Buchanan.

It was the 10th home run of the season for Upton, who came in with a .206 average.

“After the last few games, every win is big now,” said Upton, who began wearing contact lenses instead of glasses recently. “It’s good to get some results.”

The three-run inning tripled the Braves’ run total from the previous four games, but the lead didn’t last long.

Revere singled in the third inning and right fielder Grady Sizemore smashed a two-run home run. It was his third of the season and came on a 2-and-1 pitch from Santana.

“As the season as gone along, I’ve felt stronger,” said Sizemore, who made a comeback with Boston this spring and then signed with the Phillies after being released by the Red Sox. “I’ve trying to finish the year healthy and we’ll see where it goes from there.”

Bethancourt, who had singled leading off, scored on right fielder Jason Heyward’s groundout in the fourth, but the Phillies tied it in the fifth on a second sacrifice fly by Utley following Revere’s third hit.

Buchanan, a Georgia State graduate pitching for the first time at Turner Field, was pulled for a pinch hitter after needing 87 pitches to make it through four innings. He allowed three hits, walked four and struck out two.

NOTES: LF Justin Upton wasn’t in the Braves’ lineup Wednesday after sustaining a bruised triceps muscle when hit on the left arm by a pitch from RHP Kyle Kendrick the night before. Upton is listed as day-to-day. ... The Braves and Phillies conclude the season with three games in Philadelphia on Sept. 26-28. ... The Braves lead the season series 9-7, going 6-1 in Philadelphia. ... Both teams are off on Thursday. ... The Phillies conclude their nine-game trip with a weekend series in Washington. ... The Braves open a nine-game trip with a weekend series in Miami. ... With his two stolen bases on Tuesday, Phillies CF Ben Revere set a career high with 42 for the season.