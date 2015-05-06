Miller, Johnson lead Braves over Phillies

ATLANTA -- It was a game that Atlanta Braves right-hander Shelby Miller and slugger Kelly Johnson are likely to remember for a long time.

Miller pitched his third career shutout and Johnson, who started at third base, reached a career milestone in Tuesday’s 9-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies at Turner Field.

Miller (4-1) allowed three hits, struck out eight and walked one to become the first Braves’ pitcher to throw a complete game this season. He threw only 99 pitches and struck out first baseman Ryan Howard to end the game.

“You dream about going out there and trying to throw a complete game,” Miller said. “The Phillies have some guys who have power, a lot of tough outs, so you’ve got to make pitches.”

Johnson, who took Monday off, returned to the lineup and homered and drove in four runs. Johnson also collected his 1,000th career hit in the sixth inning with a solid single to center field.

“That’s got to be a great moment for him,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said.

Johnson just wanted to talk about Miller’s performance. “With all due respect to the hitters, pitching wins games. Shelby threw an unbelievable game. That was textbook.”

It was the first shutout by a Braves’ pitcher since Julio Teheran blanked Milwaukee on May 20, 2014. Miller’s last shutout came against Toronto on June 7, 2014.

First baseman Freddie Freeman went 3-for-4 with two RBIs as the Braves accumulated 12 hits. Second baseman Jace Peterson and center fielder Cameron Maybin added two hits apiece.

Philadelphia’s Chad Billingsley (0-1) was making his first major league start in 750 days since having Tommy John surgery. In his first start since April 15, 2013, Billingsley allowed six runs (five earned) and eight hits in five innings.

“Billingsley showed good stuff,” Philadelphia manager Ryne Sandberg said. “I think he pitched better than the results. The combination of getting behind early and Miller having good stuff was not a good combination for us. It’s an outing he can build on.”

Philadelphia reliever Elvis Araujo made his major league debut and pitched a scoreless sixth inning.

The Braves jumped out quickly with two runs in the first. Shortstop Andrelton Simmons singled, and Freeman hit his fifth home run of the season into the right-field seats.

Atlanta added four runs in the fourth. Freeman singled and went to second on a single by catcher A.J. Pierzynski. Left fielder Jonny Gomes hit a sure-fire double-play ball to third baseman Cody Asche, but Asche allowed the ball to roll under his glove for an error, which allowed Freeman to score. Johnson then connected with a long homer to right, his sixth, to clear the bases and give Atlanta a 6-0 lead.

“We actually got behind the eight ball ourselves early on,” Sandberg said. “You turn one more double play, it trims two runs off and it’s a whole different feel to the game.”

The Braves added three runs in the seventh against reliever Dustin McGowan, who walked the bases loaded and walked Johnson to push across a run. Peterson and Maybin followed with sharp RBI singles.

Given the run support, Miller showed why the Braves were willing to trade for him in the offseason. In six starts this season he’s gone at least five innings every time out and has yet to allow more than three runs.

“(Miller) pounded the strike zone. Just what you wanted,” Gonzalez said. “Today was a perfect example of a lot of good stuff -- first-pitch strikes, every time we scored a run he had a shutdown inning, and pitching with a big lead.”

Sandberg said, “Tip of the hat to the pitcher today. We didn’t put any pressure on him or have any threats.”

NOTES: Philadelphia 2B Chase Utley did not start Tuesday. He was replaced by Cesar Hernandez. Utley, 36, is batting .103 with three home runs and a team-leading 14 RBIs. But he’s mired in a 4-for-62 slump and was hitless on Monday. The Phillies moved SS Freddy Galvis from No. 8 to No. 2 in the lineup. Galvis is batting .375 in his last 23 games. ... Atlanta sent LHP Donnie Veal to Triple-A Gwinnett and recalled RHP Brandon Cunniff. Veal was 0-0 with a 10.80 ERA in three appearances, allowing four runs in 3 1/3 innings. Cunniff made the Opening Day roster and worked 10 games before being optioned to Gwinnett on April 21. Cunniff allowed one hit and two runs in nine innings in his first stint with Atlanta. ... The starters for the finale of the three-game series will be Philadelphia RHP Jerome Williams (2-1, 4.08 ERA) vs. Atlanta RHP Mike Foltynewicz (1-0, 3.40). The Phillies return home to begin a 10-game homestand on Friday against the Mets. The Braves hit the road for a nine-game road trip that begins Friday in Washington.