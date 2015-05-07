Braves earn second straight win over Phillies

ATLANTA -- Rookie right-hander Mike Foltynewicz is 2-0 for the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies are still searching for a series victory on the road.

First baseman Freddie Freeman and shortstop Andrelton Simmons backed Foltynewicz with three-hit games Wednesday night as the Braves won 7-5 to post consecutive victories for the first time in more than three weeks.

“I didn’t notice that, but we won the series,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “I knew we won the series. That’s a good roll to get on.”

The Braves has one only one other one, at Toronto in mid-April, since starting the season 5-0.

“It was a good way to end the homestand,” said Freeman, who had back-to-back three- hit games for the fifth time in his career. “It nice to string some hits and some wins together.”

It was the ninth straight series loss on the road for the Phillies, who fell to 4-13 away from home this season. Their last road series win was Sept. 5-7 at Washington last year.

Simmons had a homer and double, while Freeman delivered two doubles and three RBIs as the Braves (14-14) backed Foltynewicz with 12 hits in salvaging a split of their 10-game homestand.

Foltynewicz, acquired from the Houston Astros last winter in the Evan Gattis trade, had a two-run double in his first major league start last Friday against Cincinnati. He added a sacrifice fly against the Phillies.

Foltynewicz allowed seven hits in 5 1/3 innings and was charged with the four runs. He struck out seven -- giving him 16 in 10 1/3 innings -- and walked three.

“It was a solid outing,” Gonzalez said. “You still want to work to seven innings, quality starts. But I‘m pleased with what I‘m seeing.”

First baseman Ryan Howard homered in a three-hit game for the Phillies (10-19) and right fielder Ben Revere delivered four hits, including a career-best three doubles.

“The only thing you can do is continue to play,” said Howard, whose home run was the 50th of his career against the Braves. “You’ve got to try to forget about this road trip and start anew.”

Foltynewicz had a shaky first inning in his Braves debut last Friday against Cincinnati, but he steadied for a 4-3 victory made possible in part by his two-run double. He allowed six hits and two earned runs over five innings in that game, the only concern the five bases the Reds stole against him.

Simmons gave Foltynewicz a quick run to work with Wednesday, connecting with a 1-0 fastball from Phillies starter Jerome Williams and smashing his second homer of the season into the seats in left-center field.

After leaving the bases loaded in the second inning, the Phillies tied it briefly in third as Revere, who had led off with a double, scored while the Braves were working to complete an inning-ending double-play rundown.

The Braves took the lead back in the fourth when Freeman followed a leadoff double by Simmons with a two-base hit of his own.

Atlanta chased Williams in a four-run fifth that featured five hits and a walk.

Simmons had a single in the outburst, and Freeman hit a two-run double off left-handed reliever Jake Diekman. The first run of the inning came on Foltynewicz’s sacrifice fly to right field.

Williams, who was pulled after 4 1/3 innings, was charged with six runs on eight hits. He struck out three and walked none.

Howard led off the sixth inning by smashing a first-pitch fastball from Foltynewicz over the fence in left-center field for his fifth homer, and the Braves’ bullpen allowed both runners they inherited to score.

“In the sixth I think I got a little run down after a long (fifth) inning and put my bullpen in a crabby situation,” Foltynewicz said.

Pinch hitter Jeff Francoeur had an RBI single off Cody Martin and Revere delivered a run-scoring double against left-hander Luis Avilan as the Phillies pulled within two runs.

Atlanta right fielder Nick Markakis, though, delivered an RBI double in the bottom of the sixth to push the lead back to three runs and give the Braves an important cushion.

Phillies left fielder Darin Ruf had an RBI single with two outs in the ninth inning, but Jason Grilli stranded two runners to pick up his ninth save in 10 attempts.

“It was another tough game where we had the tying run in striking distance,” Howard said.

NOTES: Slump-ridden 2B Chase Utley was out of the Phillies’ lineup for the second consecutive game. His average fell to .103 after he went hitless in the series opener against the Braves on Monday. The 36-year-old former All-Star began the day hitting .215 since May 29, 2014. ... The Braves recalled RHP Williams Perez from Gwinnett and optioned RHP Michael Kohn back to the Triple-A team as they continued to shuffle their bullpen. ... Both teams are off Thursday. ... The Phillies return home to play the New York Mets during the weekend, with LHP Cole Hamels (1-3) starting the series opener against RHP Matt Harvey (5-0). ... The Braves begin a nine-game trip with a weekend series in Washington. Atlanta LHP Eric Stults (1-2) will pitch Friday against LHP Gio Gonzalez (2-2).