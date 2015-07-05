Maybin leads way in Braves’ win over Phillies

ATLANTA -- One of the final additions the Atlanta Braves made to their roster has proven to be one of the most impactful.

Cameron Maybin, acquired in a trade from San Diego the day before the season opener, has been at the heart of many key moments this season. On Saturday, Maybin was at the center of an 11-hit attack as the Atlanta Braves defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 9-5 at Turner Field.

Maybin was 3-for-5 with a double and his seventh home run of the season. He scored three runs and drove in two. He also reached on an error and stole his 15th base.

Maybin has bought into the approach taught by hitting coach Kevin Seitzer and has raised his batting average to .295.

“I‘m having a blast playing here,” Maybin said. “It’s a new-found energy.”

It was the fourth straight win for Atlanta and the sixth straight defeat for the Phillies, who have lost nine of their last 10.

“He’s been swinging the bat and he’s been coming through,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “When he’s gotten a chance, he can make an impact.”

Atlanta did its damage against Philadelphia starter Kevin Correia (0-3), who allowed nine runs in 3 1/3 innings. Correia gave up four runs in the first and fourth innings and matched his career high for runs allowed. He yielded 10 hits and two walks with one strikeout.

“Correia didn’t have location. He wasn’t sharp,” Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said. “I would like to have seen him mix his pitches better.”

The Phillies have had a starting pitcher go past the sixth inning only twice in the last 18 games, a trend that concerns Mackanin.

”We talked about it and it gets more difficult as you go along because by the time you get to the middle or end of August, these guys are hopefully not used up,“ Mackanin said. ”It’s a lot of appearances, a lot of innings, a lot of pitches thrown.

“Something’s got to give. We’ve got to get life out of our starters. Since I got here, that’s the thing I’ve been thinking about the most is how to keep pitchers healthy ... not overdo it.”

The winning pitcher was Alex Wood (6-5), who picked up his first victory at home in six starts this season. Wood pitched six innings and allowed four runs, 10 hits and two walks with four strikeouts.

“He battled. He competed,” Gonzalez said. “He bent, but he didn’t give in and he kept us right there.”

Wood laughed and said, “The only thing you could call it was a battle. It was pretty ugly. We won and that’s what’s important.”

David Aardsma gave up one run on a homer to center fielder Odubel Herrera in 1 2/3 innings. Dana Eveland retired pinch-hitter Ryan Howard to finish the eighth and Jake Brigham pitched a scoreless ninth in a nonsave situation.

The Braves had scored 20 runs in their last 11 games before breaking through Saturday. First baseman Kelly Johnson added two hits and the top five batters in the order went 9-for-20 with six runs scored and eight RBIs.

The Braves jumped on Correia for four runs in the first inning.

Atlanta loaded the bases with no outs and Johnson ripped a two-run single to right field, giving him 12 career RBIs against Correia. Third baseman Juan Uribe continued the attack with a single to left and catcher.

A.J. Pierzynski drove home a run on a fielder’s choice.

Atlanta made it 5-0 in the second when Maybin hit a solo homer to dead center field.

Philadelphia cut the lead to 5-1 in the third. Catcher Cameron Rupp singled, was sacrificed to second and scored when second baseman Cesar Hernandez blooped a single to right.

The Phillies loaded the bases, but the rally stalled when right fielder Jeff Francoeur and left fielder Darin Ruf each flied out.

Atlanta tacked on four runs in the fourth to take a 9-1 lead.

Wood stroked a one-out double in the gap in right field and went to third when the ball was misplayed by Herrera. After second baseman Jace Peterson walked, Maybin singled home Wood.

Right fielder Nick Markakis doubled in two runs and Johnson singled in another to make the score 9-1 and chase Correia. It was the third time that Correia had allowed nine runs in a game.

NOTES: Philadelphia rested Ryan Howard on Saturday and started Andres Blanco, who made his first career appearance at first base. Blanco had played the other three infield spots and in the outfield but never first base. ... The finale of the three-game series will be Sunday. Starting pitchers are Philadelphia LHP Cole Hamels (5-6, 3.22 ERA) against Atlanta RHP Shelby Miller (5-4, 2.20). Both teams finish on the road before the All-Star break. Atlanta travels to Milwaukee and Colorado. Philadelphia heads to Los Angeles and San Francisco.