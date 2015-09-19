Braves win battle of NL bottom feeders

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Braves won for just the fifth time in their past 31 games Friday night, but it was enough to keep them from falling into a tie with Philadelphia for the worst record in the majors.

Left-handed reliever Andrew McKirahan worked out of two jams, and closer Arodys Vizcaino left the bases loaded the ninth inning as the Braves edged the Phillies 2-1.

The save was the fifth of the season in six opportunities for Vizcaino, who saw his third strikeout victim of the inning reach on a wild pitch to load the bases with two outs after a walk and an error.

“Our bullpen did a nice job,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “We put Vizcaino in the ninth inning behind the 8-ball. For him to have to get five outs is hard, especially in a one-run game.”

It was Zombie Night at Turner Field, and the theme was appropriate with both teams buried in the standings.

The Braves, freefalling since a 42-42 record on July 7, are 58-90. That’s two games better in the National League East than the last-place Phillies (56-92).

“They gave up what, six outs, in that ninth inning, and we couldn’t capitalize,” Philadelphia interim manager Pete Mackanin said, exaggerating just a little. “That was disappointing. ... It was a bad night.”

The Phillies were 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position and stranded 12 runners for the game.

“We’re not getting the big hits we should get,” Mackanin said. “We’re only scoring on home runs.”

Braves rookie right-hander Williams Perez (6-6) allowed six hits and struck out six over 5 2/3 innings, the Phillies’ run coming on a homer in the second inning by catcher Cameron Rupp.

Then the Braves’ often maligned bullpen preserved the lead despite some very testy moments.

Perez, who threw 104 pitches, was pulled after issuing his first walk, which put two runners on with two outs in the sixth. Right-handed reliever Brandon Cunniff walked Rupp to load the bases and was pulled in favor of the rookie lefty McKirahan.

Right-handed hitter Jeff Francoeur, whose .440 average as a pinch hitter was the best in the majors, was sent up to hit, but McKirahan struck him out to strand three runners.

The Phillies also threatened in the seventh inning, but center fielder Odubel Herrera’s suicide bunt attempt was thwarted as McKirahan’s quick glove toss got an out at the plate.

Phillies rookie left-hander Adam Morgan (5-7) worked six innings in his third start against the Braves and gave up six hits and two runs. He walked none and struck out three, throwing 52 of his 70 pitches for strikes.

The Braves took a first-inning lead as right fielder Nick Markakis led off with a bloop single and scored on a two-out double to the fence in right-center field by left fielder Adonis Garcia.

A review confirmed that Garcia had been tagged out rounding second base, though, and he was pulled from the game by Gonzalez for the blunder.

“You can live with physical mistakes. You live with some mental mistakes,” Gonzalez said. “But sometimes there are mistakes you don’t want to play that game with here at the big league level. It didn’t sit well with me and I don’t think it sat well with our fans, especially with the way the season is going right now.”

Rupp tied it for the Phillies with two outs in the second inning with an opposite-field home run to right on a 1-2 sinker, his ninth homer of the season.

The Braves went back ahead in the fourth as center fielder Cameron Maybin delivered a two-out single to score first baseman Freddie Freeman, who had doubled. Freeman also had a single in the game.

NOTES: 1B Ryan Howard (bruised left knee) traveled to Atlanta with the Phillies, but isn’t likely to play in the weekend series. He was hurt Monday. ... 3B Maikel Franco (fractured left wrist) began working out in Clearwater, Fla., on Thursday with hopes of rejoining the Phillies as early as next week in Miami. He has been out since August. ... The Braves and Phillies are the only teams in the majors to reach 90 losses. ... The Braves won two of three games in Philadelphia on Sept. 7-9, but the Phillies finished with a 5-4 home edge in the season series. ... Rookie pitchers will go against each other for the second straight night on Saturday, with RHP Jerad Eickhoff (1-3, 3.90 ERA) starting for the Phillies against RHP Ryan Weber (0-1, 4.36 ERA).