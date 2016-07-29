Franco, Phillies power past Braves

ATLANTA -- Maikel Franco continues to be a road warrior for the Philadelphia Phillies.

The third baseman maintained his hot hitting away from home by slugging a three-run homer in the first inning, one of three smashed by the Phillies in a 7-5 win over the Atlanta Braves on Thursday at Turner Field.

Philadelphia jumped out to a 7-0, then held on for the victory.

Franco hit his team-leading 19th homer deep into the seats in left, giving him five homers and 15 RBIs in his past 20 road games. During the streak, Franco is hitting .351 (27-for-77).

Tommy Joseph and Aaron Altherr also homered, leaving the Phillies one homer shy of matching their season high for a single game.

"That was a big hit by Franco, and Altherr really gave us a spark," Philadelphia manager Pete Mackanin said.

The win broke Atlanta's two-game winning streak. Philadelphia improved to 3-4 on its current 10-game road trip by posting its fifth consecutive win against the Braves.

Philadelphia right-hander Aaron Nola (6-9) won for the first time since June 5. He pitched five innings and gave up three runs on eight hits while walking three and striking out five.

"He's not the same guy. He's struggling with command," Mackanin said. "It's good to see him get a win, but he needs to get back to where he was."

After David Hernandez struggled, allowing a run in two-thirds of an inning, the Philadelphia bullpen was solid. Edubray Ramos (1 1/3 innings) and Hector Neris (one inning) did not allow a run in their setup stints.

Closer Jeanmar Gomez made it interesting by allowing the first two batters to reach in the ninth inning. He induced Erick Aybar to ground into a double play, but Gordon Beckham drove in a run with a single to right. Gomez struck out Jace Peterson to end the game and earn his 27th save.

Atlanta's Matt Wisler (4-11) lost his third consecutive start. He pitched five innings and allowed seven runs, six earned, on seven hits -- three of them home runs. Wisler walked two and fanned three.

After the game, the Braves announced that Wisler would be optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett. A replacement will be announced Friday.

"He's just got to get better," Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said. "Sometimes you've got to take a step back to take two forward, and I think that's where we are right now. We're going to let him work it out in Triple-A. ... Look at his stuff, and it's too good for that to keep happening."

Wisler said, "I've got some work to do. I've to go down there and fight and earn my way back up."

The Atlanta bullpen did its part. Matt Marksberry (one inning), Jose Ramirez (one inning), Hunter Cervenka (1 1/3 innings) and Joel De La Cruz (two-thirds of an inning) turned in scoreless work.

Altherr, playing his first major league game of the season, went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs. He was activated from the disabled list prior to the game after recovering from a broken left wrist he sustained in spring training.

The Phillies scored five times in the first inning against Wisler. Franco hit a long three-run homer to left -- his 19th -- and Joseph followed with a solo shot to center field, his 14th. It was the fourth time Philadelphia hit back-to-back homers this season, the first time since June 21.

Philadelphia added another run when Altherr singled and came around to score on second baseman Peterson's error.

The Braves had the bases loaded in the bottom of the first but failed to score. Ender Inciarte was called out on strikes to end the threat.

Philadelphia took a 7-0 lead in the fifth inning when Altherr belted a two-run shot that reached the seats in left.

"That was a great add-on for us," Mackanin said.

Snitker said, "That was huge right there."

The Braves broke through to score three times in the bottom of the fifth. Chase d'Arnaud tripled when Philadelphia center fielder Odubel Herrera lost a routine fly ball in the twilight sky. Freddie Freeman followed with an RBI double and scored on a single by Adonis Garcia. Anthony Recker drove in a run with a sacrifice fly to center field.

NOTES: The Braves added relievers RHP Jose Ramirez and LHP Matt Marksberry to the roster to take the place of the RHP Lucas Harrell and LHP Dario Alvarez, who were traded to the Texas Rangers on Wednesday for a minor-leaguer. It is third appearance on the roster this year for Marksberry and the second for Ramirez. ... The Phillies placed OF Peter Bourjos on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27 with a right shoulder AC joint sprain. They activated OF Aaron Altherr from the disabled list. ... The pitching matchups for the second contest of the four-game series Friday features Philadelphia RHP Vince Velasquez (8-2, 3.34 ERA) against Atlanta RHP Tyrell Jenkins (0-2, 6.17).