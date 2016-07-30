Braves' Jenkins beats Phillies for first MLB win

ATLANTA -- Atlanta Braves rookie Tyrell Jenkins was so nervous about the prospect of winning his first major league game, that he couldn't even watch the last out on television.

Jenkins admitted he was in the clubhouse during the ninth inning and was so fretful that he made himself a sandwich to stay busy.

"It's a special night," said Jenkins, who limited the Philadelphia Phillies to one unearned run in six innings and earned his first victory in a 2-1 win Friday at Turner Field. "I'm glad to keep our guys in the game and I'm grateful for the plays they made behind me."

Jenkins, the organization's 2015 Minor League Pitcher of the Year, gave up four hits and four walks, one intentional, in his fourth career start. He struck out four. Jenkins (1-2) bounced back from a rocky start against Colorado, which saw him give up seven runs in 3 1/3 innings at Coors Field.

"I couldn't wait for this game to get here," Jenkins said. "I hate sitting on a bad start."

The Braves have won three of their last four and broke a five-game losing streak to the Phillies, who are 1-51 when trailing after eight.

"He got the change-up going and kept us in the game," Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said. "Everything was better tonight. His velocity was better. His command of the changeup was better. Everything was better."

The Braves sealed the victory by getting scoreless innings of relief from Ian Krol, Mauricio Cabrera and Jim Johnson, who earned his fifth save.

Johnson allowed a two-out double to pinch-hitter Ryan Howard and walked Cesar Hernandez. He retired Odubel Herrera on a fielder's choice, as shortstop Erick Aybar made a nice play to force pinch-runner Tyler Goeddel at third base to end the game.

"We hit some balls hard and they made some good plays," Philadelphia manager Pete Mackanin said.

The losing pitcher was rookie Vince Velasquez (8-3), who allowed two runs in six innings on seven hits and two walks, with five strikeouts. It was his first loss since May 29 against the Cubs.

"He did a good job," Mackanin said. "He held them to two runs. He's a power pitcher and he pitched like a finesse pitcher today. He pitched well, but he pitched different than you expect him to pitch."

The Phillies bullpen kept the game in check. Edubray Ramos and Hector Neris each worked a scoreless inning.

Velasquez had one of the team's four hits, singling in the fourth inning. That turned out to be the last hit recorded by the Phillies until Howard's hit in the ninth.

Atlanta right fielder Nick Markakis was 3-for-3 with a walk and two doubles. He drove in what proved to be the winning run with a looping single in the third inning.

The Phillies produced a run in the third. Hernandez led off the inning with a single and scored when Herrera singled and left fielder Jace Peterson allowed the ball to get past him.

The Braves took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the third. Gordon Beckham and Markakis each had run-producing singles, driving in Aybar and Peterson.

Both teams had other chances. The Phillies left the bases loaded in the fourth and the Braves stranded runners on the corners in the fourth and had two runners on in the fifth before Adonis Garcia grounded into an inning-ending double play.

Jenkins, who was acquired along with Shelby Miller in the 2015 trade that sent Jason Heyward to St. Louis, was making his first start at Turner Field.

"I was starting to go through my routine and I realized I didn't have one," he said.

NOTES: The Braves optioned struggling RHP Matt Wisler to Triple-A Gwinnett and recalled RHP Ryan Weber. It is the fourth time that Weber has been with the Braves this season. He is 1-0 with a 9.28 ERA in five relief appearances. ... Atlanta will hold Alumni Weekend, with appearances by former players for autographs and a softball game. The 1991 "worst-to-first" team will be honored on Saturday. ... The Phillies got homers from their No. 3-4-5 hitters Thursday, the second time it has happened this month. It had last occurred Aug. 2, 2013. ... The pitching matchup for Saturday is Atlanta RHP Julio Teheran (3-9, 2.71 ERA) vs. Philadelphia RH Jeremy Hellickson (7-7, 3.65). It was feared that Teheran would instead be headed to the disabled list after experiencing back tightness against Colorado on July 22.