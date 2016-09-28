Braves escape six-run hole, edge Phillies

ATLANTA -- The Philadelphia bullpen had another meltdown and the Atlanta Braves were grateful recipients.

Atlanta pinch hitter Emilio Bonifacio's infield single with the bases loaded in the eighth inning capped the Atlanta Braves' 7-6, come-from-behind win against the Phillies on Tuesday at Turner Field.

The Braves trailed 6-0 after two innings but came back to win by scoring two runs in the eighth against a Philadelphia bullpen that allowed six runs in four innings.

"You don't feel good being down six, but I thought we had a chance with all the at-bats we had left," Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said.

The Braves scored two runs against Severino Gonzalez, two against Luis Garcia and one each against Joely Rodriguez and David Hernandez.

Philadelphia relievers have allowed 34 runs over the past five games and have a 10.13 ERA since Sept. 15.

"The bullpen just hasn't been doing the job," Philadelphia manager Pete Mackanin said. "At some point somebody has to do a job. Somebody has to step up. In two games, every reliever I've brought in has given up a run. That's unheard of."

Related Coverage Preview: Phillies at Braves

Atlanta tied the game in the eighth when Mallex Smith lifted a single to left with the bases loaded off Hernandez (3-4). The Braves took the lead when Bonifacio lined a shot off the glove of Philadelphia shortstop Freddy Galvis, allowing Tyler Flowers to score.

The Braves made the game close by scoring four runs in the sixth inning. Nick Markakis delivered a two-out single to get one home, and Flowers followed with a three-run homer against Garcia.

"That was a big homer by Tyler, getting three back with one stroke, and Boni has been coming up big with those pinch hits since he's been back here," Snitker said.

Mauricio Cabrera (4-1) got the last out of the eighth inning to earn the win. Jim Johnson pitched a scoreless ninth and struck out one for his 18th save.

Philadelphia jumped out to a fast start against Atlanta ace Julio Teheran.

The Phillies entered the game having given up 25 unanswered runs over two games. That streak ended in the first inning when they scored four runs on a grand slam by Ryan Howard, his 23rd homer.

Philadelphia added two runs in the second inning. Roman Quinn doubled, stole third and scored when Atlanta catcher Flowers threw the ball into left field. Cameron Rupp drove in the other run with his 25th double.

"We got 14 hits but we stranded 12," Mackanin said. "We've got to keep adding on."

The Braves got a run in the fourth inning when Freddie Freeman hit a solo homer to make it 6-1. Freeman's 33rd home run extended his hitting streak to 29 games and his streak of reaching base to 45 games.

Atlanta (64-92) has won eight of its last nine games. The last time the Braves rallied from a six-run deficit to win was last August against the San Francisco Giants.

Philadelphia (70-87) has lost four of its last five.

The game was delayed 1 hour, 53 minutes due to rain, and that forced Philadelphia starter Jared Eickhoff to exit the game.

The right-hander allowed just one run on one hit in four innings, with five strikeouts, but he did not return after the stoppage.

"Well, if things weren't going bad enough, Eickhoff looked like he was having one of his best games when the rain came," Mackanin said. "That was our first disappointment."

There was also a 31-minute delay at the start due to a late-afternoon storm.

NOTES: Atlanta traded 2B Gordon Beckham to San Francisco for cash. ... The Braves had a moment of silence in memory of Miami Marlins RHP Jose Fernandez, who was killed in a boating accident on Sunday morning. 1B Freddie Freeman bought a Fernandez jersey on Sunday and wore it on the plane back to Atlanta. ... The Braves announced results of their voting for the All-Turner Field team. The winners: 1B Freddie Freeman, 2B Marcus Giles, SS Rafael Furcal, 3B Chipper Jones, LF Ryan Klesko, CF Andruw Jones, RF Brian Jordan, C Javy Lopez and UTIL Martin Prado. Pitchers were Tom Glavine, Greg Maddux, John Smoltz, Tim Hudson, Julio Teheran and Craig Kimbrel. ... Philadelphia's game on Saturday against the Mets has been selected to be shown by Fox, and the starting time was moved to 1:05 p.m. ET. ... Pitching matchups for the second game of the three-game series: Atlanta RHP Mike Foltynewicz (8-5, 4.41 ERA) vs. Philadelphia LHP Adam Morgan (2-10, 5.57).