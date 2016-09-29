Freeman's hit streak reaches 30 games as Braves rout Phillies

ATLANTA -- Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker almost takes Freddie Freeman's offensive production for granted.

"Sometimes I see it and I don't even realize it because I'm living it," Snitker said.

Freeman extended his hitting streak to a major league-best 30 games and the Atlanta Braves drubbed the Philadelphia Phillies 12-2 on Wednesday night for their ninth win in 10 games.

Freeman singled in the sixth inning and now has the third-longest hitting streak in Atlanta history. He was hit by a pitch in the third inning, extending his streak for reaching base to 46 consecutive games. The first baseman is batting .384 during his hitting streak, which began Aug. 24.

"You take it for granted with his guy," Snitker said. "He's a machine. Pretty good."

Atlanta improved to 10-8 against the Phillies this season.

There were plenty of offensive stars for the Braves, who had 13 hits. Matt Kemp had a double and a home run. Dansby Swanson had a triple and a double. Daniel Castro matched his career high with three hits and had a career-best three RBIs. Even rookie Rio Riuz got his first major league hit, a triple in the eighth inning.

"They just keep doing it. Everybody," Snitker said. "Everybody contributed. Another high-energy game."

The beneficiary of the run support was Mike Foltynewicz (9-5), who pitched five innings in making his first start since being hit in the thigh by a line drive on Sept. 12. He retired the first seven batters he faced, allowed one run and two hits and struck out five.

"That's a pretty good place to end it right there," Snitker said. "He's come a long way this year, accomplished a lot. It's a great way for him to finish his year -- strong, feeling good about things, because I sure feel good about him."

The Phillies got one run in two innings against reliever Joel De La Cruz, but John Gant and Chaz Roe each threw one scoreless inning.

Philadelphia starter Adam Morgan (2-11) was roughed up in his five innings. The Atlanta native allowed nine runs, 10 hits and two walks with four strikeouts.

Philadelphia's bullpen woes continued. Phil Klein, Frank Hermann and Jeanmar Gomez combined to allow three runs in the final four innings. Phillies relievers have allowed 23 runs in the last three games.

"Pitching keeps you in games," Philadelphia manager Pete Mackanin said. "That's why we've won 70 games, mainly because of pitching over the course of the season. Now we're not getting the pitching we had earlier."

Mackanin said Morgan's performance was "below average."

"It wasn't a successful season for him," Mackanin said. "He's got ability, but numbers matter, and if you want to go by the numbers, it wasn't good. It doesn't mean I don't like him and it doesn't mean he doesn't have a future, but at some point you have to put up numbers."

The Braves scored two runs in the second inning on Dansby Swanson's RBI triple and a run-scoring single from Daniel Castro.

The Phillies got one run back in the third. Aaron Altherr singled, took second on a sacrifice bunt and scored on two wild pitches by Foltynewicz.

The Braves answered with three runs in the third to take a 5-1 lead on a sacrifice fly from Tyler Flowers, an RBI double by Swanson and a single from Castro.

The Braves put four runs on the board in the fourth. Ender Inciarte doubled and came around to score on an infield single by Adonis Garcia that Morgan threw over the head of first baseman Ryan Howard and into right field. Garcia scored on a wild pitch. After Freeman walked, Matt Kemp hit a two-run homer, his 34th home run of the season and 11th since being acquired by Atlanta.

After the game, Mackanin left his office to discover the team had called a player's only meeting. Mackanin wasn't sure who called the meeting or what the topic was, but he was encouraged by the leadership shown.

"It was nice to see," Mackanin said.

NOTES: Originally reported as a cash transaction, Atlanta received SS Richard Rodriguez from San Francisco for INF Gordon Beckham. Rodriguez, 23, batted .182 in 37 minor league games this season. ... Philadelphia C Cameron Rupp (28) and RHP Severino Gonzalez (24) celebrated birthdays on Wednesday. ... Atlanta RHP Josh Collmenter (3-0, 4.19 ERA) will be opposed by Philadelphia RHP Jeremy Hellickson (12-10, 3.78) in the series finale. It will be a career-best 32nd start for Hellickson.