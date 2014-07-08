Preview: Phillies at Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers have supplied Wily Peralta with plenty of support lately, although another outburst seems unlikely given their recent efforts. The Brewers attempt to break out of their offensive doldrums on Tuesday when they continue their four-game home set against the Philadelphia Phillies. Peralta has given up at least four runs four times over his last six starts, but is 5-0 over that stretch as Milwaukee has scored 40 runs in those outings.

The Brewers’ offense has slowed considerably of late, averaging 2.3 runs while going 1-6 over the last seven contests, including Monday’s 3-2 setback against the Phillies that snapped Milwaukee’s six-game winning streak against Philadelphia. The Phillies can relate to the Brewers’ struggles – offensively and otherwise – as their series-opening win ended a 14-game losing streak in games in which they scored three runs or fewer. Over its last 17 contests – a stretch during which the team has lost 13 times – Philadelphia is averaging 2.6 runs and has scored four or more runs only four times.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Kyle Kendrick (3-8, 4.12 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Wily Peralta (9-5, 3.35)

Kendrick left Thursday’s 5-4 victory against the Miami Marlins in line for the win after allowing two runs on six hits over seven frames, but settled for a no-decision when the bullpen failed to hold the lead. The Houston native, who is 1-4 with a 4.53 ERA in nine road turns, has surrendered 16 of his 50 earned runs in the first inning. Kendrick suffered his first loss of the season on April 8 versus the Brewers, falling to 1-5 with a 4.06 ERA in nine appearances (six starts) against them after yielding six runs (four earned) over five innings.

Failing to factor into the decision for the first time in nine outings, Peralta gave up four runs on nine hits over six frames in the Brewers’ 7-4 setback against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday. After going 4-4 with a 2.12 ERA over his first 10 starts, the 25-year-old has managed to go on a career-high five-game winning streak despite posting a 4.50 ERA over that stretch. Peralta registered both of his career starts versus the Phillies over a five-day stretch in June 2013, going 1-1 with a 5.25 ERA in those outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Milwaukee RF Ryan Braun, who went 2-for-4 in his return to the lineup on Monday after missing a game due to back spasms, is a career .396 hitter against Philadelphia.

2. Phillies RHP Jonathan Papelbon reached the 20-save plateau for the ninth consecutive season with a perfect inning of relief in the opener.

3. Brewers SS Jean Segura had two hits Monday, matching the total he collected over his previous eight games.

PREDICTION: Brewers 4, Phillies 3