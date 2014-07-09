Preview: Phillies at Brewers

The National League Central pack is gaining on the Milwaukee Brewers, who have dropped seven of their last eight including the first two contests of a four-game set with the visiting Philadelphia Phillies that resumes Wednesday. The Brewers’ division lead has dwindled to three games as they limp toward the All-Star break. They’ve played poorly enough lately to turn around the last-place Phillies, who had dropped 13 of 16 before claiming the first two games of the series.

The Brewers snapped out of their offensive funk Tuesday, but so did the Phillies, who outslugged Milwaukee 9-7 behind three RBIs apiece from Chase Utley and Domonic Brown. It marked the first time since June 24 that Philadelphia scored more than five runs and left Milwaukee’s bullpen taxed going into Wednesday. The Brewers had won six straight meetings before dropping the first two matchups this week.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Roberto Hernandez (3-8, 4.48 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Kyle Lohse (9-3, 3.18)

Hernandez has lost three straight starts and six of his last seven after getting tagged for five runs and 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings Friday at Pittsburgh. The 33-year-old Dominican has battled control problems lately, issuing 31 walks in 51 2/3 innings over his last nine outings. Hernandez doesn’t have a decision in one start and one relief appearance against the Brewers.

Lohse is close to locking up his fourth straight season of double-digit wins, but he has failed to pick up the elusive 10th victory his last two times out. The 35-year-old allowed four runs (three earned) in five innings in a loss at Cincinnati on Friday, matching his shortest start of the year. Lohse is 5-4 with a 3.12 ERA in 14 starts against his former team, and beat the Phillies on April 8 in Philadelphia.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Phillies have won 12 of their last 13 games when scoring four or more runs.

2. Brewers RF Ryan Braun has missed two of the last three games because of back spasms and is day-to-day.

3. Utley is 6-for-11 with a homer and five RBIs in three games versus Milwaukee this season and is a career .318 hitter against the Brewers.

PREDICTION: Brewers 7, Phillies 4