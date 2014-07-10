Preview: Phillies at Brewers

The roles have been reversed this week in Milwaukee, where the National League Central-leading Brewers look to avoid a four-game sweep at the hands of the cellar-dwelling Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday. The Phillies haven’t swept a four-game set since doing so against the Florida Marlins from June 14-16, 2011. Chase Utley has feasted on the Brewers, going 8-for-15 with two homers and six RBIs in four games against them this season.

Utley is one of several aging veterans the Phillies are expected to shop at the trade deadline, though they might reconsider that strategy if they keep winning. Another potential trade chip is closer Jonathan Papelbon, who has saved all three games in the series but told reporters after Wednesday’s 4-1 win he is open to waiving his no-trade clause to pitch for a contender. The Brewers’ bats have gone dormant, as they’ve averaged 2.67 runs while losing eight of their last nine.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH David Buchanan (4-5, 4.82 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Matt Garza (6-5, 3.78)

Buchanan has lost his last two outings, but he’s coming off his third quality start in nine big-league starts. The 25-year-old rookie allowed three runs and six hits over six innings in a 3-2 loss at Pittsburgh on Saturday, marking the fifth time in his nine starts the Phillies have scored two or fewer runs. Buchanan is 1-3 with a 5.26 ERA in four road starts.

Garza is coming off his first shutout since 2010, as he blanked Cincinnati on two hits Saturday while matching a season high with nine strikeouts. The 30-year-old has won two straight starts and recorded quality starts in seven of his last eight outings. Garza is 2-1 with a 1.77 ERA in six starts against the Phillies, but he didn’t get a decision when he faced them earlier this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Phillies have won 13 of their last 14 games when scoring four or more runs.

2. Brewers RF Ryan Braun has missed three of the last four games because of back spasms.

3. Phillies 1B Ryan Howard, who is 3-for-30 on the road trip, is 0-for-10 with five strikeouts versus Garza.

PREDICTION: Brewers 5, Phillies 2