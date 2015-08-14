Preview: Phillies at Brewers

The last time the Milwaukee Brewers saw the Philadelphia Phillies, they were playing their best ball of the season. The tables have turned as the Phillies head to Milwaukee for a three-game series beginning Friday.

The Brewers have dropped 16 of their last 22 games and haven’t looked at all like the team that won eight straight from June 28-July 5, including a four-game sweep at Philadelphia. The Phillies have gone 17-7 since the All-Star break but lost two of three at Arizona earlier this week while being outscored 32-11. Rookie left-hander Adam Morgan will try to reverse that trend against a Milwaukee lineup that has managed only 12 runs while dropping five of its last six contests. Brewers right-hander Wily Peralta opposes Morgan and hopes for better results than his last clash with the Phillies, who tagged him for nine runs in 4 1/3 innings July 8, 2014.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies LH Adam Morgan (3-3, 4.06 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Wily Peralta (2-7, 4.48)

Morgan has been inconsistent in his first stint in the majors, but has posted four quality starts in his first eight big-league outings. The 25-year-old is coming off one of his best outings yet after holding San Diego to two runs (one earned) over six innings to earn his second straight road win. Keeping the ball in the park has been a bit of an issue for Morgan, who has surrendered seven homers, including at least one in five of his eight starts.

Peralta has endured a rough season following last year’s breakout campaign. The 26-year-old’s numbers have been inflated by a handful of disastrous outings, but he bounced back with a solid showing in his last turn, holding St. Louis to three runs over seven innings in a 3-0 defeat. The Phillies have not been a friendly foe for Peralta, who is 1-2 with an 8.82 ERA in three career meetings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Phillies 3B Maikel Franco missed Wednesday’s game after being hit by a pitch on his left wrist Tuesday and is day-to-day.

2. Brewers RF Ryan Braun, who is 6-for-8 over the past two games, is a career .396 hitter against the Phillies with 17 homers in 52 games.

3. Philadelphia is shopping 2B Chase Utley, who cleared waivers and reportedly has drawn interest from several clubs, including the Giants and Cubs.

PREDICTION: Phillies 6, Brewers 4