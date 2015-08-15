Preview: Phillies at Brewers

The Philadelphia Phillies attempt to secure a winning record on their road trip as they visit the Milwaukee Brewers for the middle contest of their three-game set on Saturday. Philadelphia fell to 4-3 on its nine-game trek Friday as it suffered a 3-1 loss in the series opener.

Chase Utley continued to showcase himself to prospective suitors, going 4-for-5 to extend his hitting streak to six games and driving in the Phillies’ lone run with a two-out single in the ninth inning. Utley, who reportedly is drawing the most interest from San Francisco, the Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Angels, is 11-for-22 since returning from the disabled list. Khris Davis belted a solo home run as Milwaukee halted its three-game losing streak despite registering only four hits. The Brewers have lost five of their last seven contests, scoring more than three runs just once in that span.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, WCAU (Philadelphia), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Jerome Williams (4-8, 5.73 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Jimmy Nelson (9-9, 3.65)

Williams is coming off his second straight strong outing, a victory at San Diego on Sunday in which he allowed one run and five hits over seven innings. The 33-year-old also yielded just one run against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Aug. 4 after surrendering four or more in six of his previous eight turns. Williams has made five career starts versus Milwaukee, going 2-2 with a 5.40 ERA.

Nelson extended his unbeaten streak to five starts on Sunday as he escaped with a no-decision against St. Louis after giving up four runs and eight hits in seven innings. The 26-year-old native of Oregon, who is 3-0 during his run, did not allow an earned run in four of his previous five outings. Nelson won his first career start versus the Phillies despite yielding four runs in five innings at Philadelphia on June 29.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Brewers are 5-0 against the Phillies this season.

2. Philadelphia is 36-0 this year when leading after eight innings and has yet to blow a save in 25 opportunities.

3. Milwaukee placed RHP Michael Blazek on the 15-day DL with a small fracture of the fourth metacarpal in his right hand and recalled fellow RHP David Goforth from Triple-A Colorado Springs.

PREDICTION: Brewers 7, Phillies 3