Preview: Phillies at Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers attempt to complete a season sweep when they host the Philadelphia Phillies in the finale of their three-game series on Sunday. Milwaukee swept a four-game set at Philadelphia from June 29-July 2 and posted a 3-1 victory in Friday’s opener before rallying for a 4-2 triumph on Sunday.

Scooter Gennett, who went 4-for-4, recorded a pair of RBI singles and scored the tiebreaking run on Jean Segura’s base hit in the seventh inning as the Brewers recorded their third straight home win and sixth in eight contests at Miller Park. Chase Utley extended his hitting streak to seven games with a double and a solo homer as Philadelphia lost for the fourth time in five contests. Utley, who is expected to be traded before the August 31 deadline, is 13-for-26 during his streak and has driven in five runs over his last five games. The Phillies are 4-4 on their nine-game road trip and have scored a total of seven runs in their last four losses.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Aaron Harang (5-13, 4.52 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Taylor Jungmann (6-4, 2.42)

Harang is coming off his 10th loss in 11 starts, a setback at Arizona on Monday in which he was pounded for eight runs and 12 hits in 5 1/3 innings. It marked the second time in four outings the 37-year-old Californian surrendered eight runs, with the other being a five-inning stint against Milwaukee on July 1. That defeat dropped Harang to 7-7 with one shutout and a 4.40 ERA in 28 career games (27 starts) versus the Brewers.

Jungmann lasted only 2 2/3 innings against the Cubs in Chicago on Tuesday as he yielded four runs - two earned - on five hits and three walks en route to his third loss in four outings. The 25-year-old Texan has given up fewer than three earned runs in each of his last nine starts but is only 4-3 in that span. Jungmann settled for a no-decision in his lone career turn versus the Phillies on June 30, when he allowed three runs - two earned - in six innings at Philadelphia.

WALK-OFFS

1. Phillies 3B Maikel Franco is expected to miss his fourth consecutive game Sunday due to a bruised left wrist.

2. Gennett’s four-hit performance Saturday was the first of his career and his 12th multi-hit effort of the season.

3. Milwaukee 1B Adam Lind is 4-for-6 with three homers against Harang.

PREDICTION: Brewers 6, Phillies 5