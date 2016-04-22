Preview: Phillies at Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers continue to give up runs in buckets but will welcome a struggling offensive club when the Philadelphia Phillies visit Miller Park on Friday for the opener of a three-game series. Pitching has been a sore spot for the Brewers, who have permitted at least four runs in 10 consecutive contests.

Milwaukee continued its pattern of losing in lopsided fashion, dropping an 8-1 decision to Minnesota in the finale of a four-game, home-and-home interleague series. The Brewers fell to 7-9 with the loss and have been outscored by a staggering 66-17 in the nine defeats. The Phillies know what it’s like to feel like a punching bag, getting outscored 33-5 in a five-game span before averting a three-game sweep with a 5-4, 11-inning victory over the New York Mets on Wednesday. Philadelphia lost all seven meetings with Milwaukee in 2015.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, TCN (Philadelphia), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Aaron Nola (0-2, 5.68 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Zach Davies (0-1, 19.29)

Nola is coming off the worst outing of his brief career after he was battered for seven runs on seven hits over five innings against Washington while serving up a homer for the third straight start. The 22-year-old went seven innings in each of his first two turns, striking out 17, but the Phillies have scored a combined six runs in his three starts. Nola pitched better away from home as a rookie, giving up only four of his 11 homers in 42 2/3 innings.

Davies was promoted from Triple-A Colorado Springs to start in place of an injured Matt Garza on Sunday at Pittsburgh, but it turned out to be a forgettable season debut as he lasted only 2 1/3 innings and was pounded for six runs (five earned) on eight hits. He also walked three and did not strike out a batter, showing the control problems that surfaced over the final month in 2015, when he gave up 15 walks in 34 innings. He’s still seeking his first home win.

WALK-OFFS

1. Milwaukee and Philadelphia have the worst run differentials in the majors at minus-33 and minus-30, respectively.

2. Brewers LF Ryan Braun is 7-for-13 with five RBIs during a four-game hitting streak.

3. Phillies SS Freddie Galvis is riding a six-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Phillies 5, Brewers 3