Preview: Phillies at Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers continue to give up runs in buckets but will welcome a struggling offensive club when the Philadelphia Phillies visit Miller Park on Friday for the opener of a three-game series. Pitching has been a sore spot for the Brewers, who have permitted at least four runs in 10 consecutive contests.
Milwaukee continued its pattern of losing in lopsided fashion, dropping an 8-1 decision to Minnesota in the finale of a four-game, home-and-home interleague series. The Brewers fell to 7-9 with the loss and have been outscored by a staggering 66-17 in the nine defeats. The Phillies know what it’s like to feel like a punching bag, getting outscored 33-5 in a five-game span before averting a three-game sweep with a 5-4, 11-inning victory over the New York Mets on Wednesday. Philadelphia lost all seven meetings with Milwaukee in 2015.
TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, TCN (Philadelphia), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)
PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Aaron Nola (0-2, 5.68 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Zach Davies (0-1, 19.29)
Nola is coming off the worst outing of his brief career after he was battered for seven runs on seven hits over five innings against Washington while serving up a homer for the third straight start. The 22-year-old went seven innings in each of his first two turns, striking out 17, but the Phillies have scored a combined six runs in his three starts. Nola pitched better away from home as a rookie, giving up only four of his 11 homers in 42 2/3 innings.
Davies was promoted from Triple-A Colorado Springs to start in place of an injured Matt Garza on Sunday at Pittsburgh, but it turned out to be a forgettable season debut as he lasted only 2 1/3 innings and was pounded for six runs (five earned) on eight hits. He also walked three and did not strike out a batter, showing the control problems that surfaced over the final month in 2015, when he gave up 15 walks in 34 innings. He’s still seeking his first home win.
1. Milwaukee and Philadelphia have the worst run differentials in the majors at minus-33 and minus-30, respectively.
2. Brewers LF Ryan Braun is 7-for-13 with five RBIs during a four-game hitting streak.
3. Phillies SS Freddie Galvis is riding a six-game hitting streak.
PREDICTION: Phillies 5, Brewers 3