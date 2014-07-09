(Updated: INSERTS Brewers have lost seven of eight in Para 3)

Phillies 9, Brewers 7: Domonic Brown homered and drove in three runs and Chase Utley added three RBIs as visiting Philadelphia beat Milwaukee for the second straight night.

Ben Revere collected two hits and two RBIs and scored twice and Cody Asche also had a pair of hits for the Phillies. Kyle Kendrick (4-8) picked up the win despite allowing a career-high-tying seven runs on 11 hits over 5 2/3 innings and Jonathan Papelbon worked a perfect ninth for his 21st save.

Lyle Overbay hit a grand slam and Scooter Gennett and Mark Reynolds also went deep for the Brewers, who have lost seven of eight games. Wily Peralta (9-6) was tagged for nine runs and eight hits in 4 1/3 innings in the loss, marking the first time all season a Brewers starting pitcher failed to complete five innings and did not leave due to injury.

After Utley’s sacrifice fly put Philadelphia on top in the first, Milwaukee teed off on Kendrick in the bottom of the inning with Gennett tying it with his seventh homer of the season and Overbay driving a grand slam to right for a 5-1 advantage. The Phillies got it all back in the second on Koyie Hill’s RBI single, Revere’s two-run, ground-rule double and Utley’s run-scoring single.

Brown’s solo shot in the third made it 7-5, and he added a two-run single two innings later to pad the margin. Reynolds cut the deficit in half with a two-run blast in the sixth — his 14th of the year — and the Brewers threatened again in the eighth before leaving two men on.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Brown’s homer was his first since June 14, while Reynolds’ went deep for the first time since June 2. … The Phillies last scored more than five runs on June 24. … Overbay’s grand slam was the third of his career and his first since July 23, 2005.