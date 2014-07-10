Phillies 4, Brewers 1: Roberto Hernandez pitched eight outstanding innings while Chase Utley and Jimmy Rollins homered as visiting Philadelphia beat Milwaukee for the third straight night. Hernandez (4-8) allowed one run and three hits, striking out three and walking two in snapping his three-start losing streak, and Jonathan Papelbon worked a perfect ninth for his 22nd save. Cameron Rupp went 2-for-3 with an RBI and scored a run for the Phillies.

Kyle Lohse (9-4) saw his winless streak reach three starts after allowing four runs and seven hits over eight innings, striking out eight but surrendering both of Philadelphia’s home runs. Lyle Overbay recorded two of the three hits for Milwaukee and drove in the only run.

Utley continued to terrorize the Brewers with a solo shot in the first, but Milwaukee tied it on Overbay’s RBI single in the second. Lohse retired 13 straight following Utley’s blast before Rupp singled to lead off the sixth, and things began to unravel.

Rollins snapped the tie - and an 0-for-20 skid - with a two-run shot later in the inning to put the Phillies on top, and Rupp added an RBI single in the seventh to provide some insurance. The Brewers did not have a baserunner after the fifth inning.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Phillies have won 13 of their last 14 games when scoring four or more runs. … Brewers RF Ryan Braun (back spasms) sat out for the third time in four games. … Philadelphia 1B Ryan Howard went 0-for-4 and is 3-for-30 on the road trip.