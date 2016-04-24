Phillies 10, Brewers 6

MILWAUKEE -- Maikel Franco homered for the third time in two games and drove in four runs to push the Philadelphia Phillies past the Milwaukee Brewers for a 10-6 victory Saturday evening at Miller Park.

Franco had snapped out of a 3-for-29 funk Friday night with a three-hit effort that included a pair of home runs. He kept it going Saturday with a first-inning single then gave the Phillies their first lead of the day with a three-run home run in the fourth and added an insurance run with an RBI single in the sixth.

His production helped the Phillies’ offense make up for the early-game loss of starting right-hander Charlie Morton, who suffered a strained left hamstring while running out a bunt attempt in the second inning.

With Morton out, the Phillies’ bullpen did yeoman’s work, holding the Brewers to just two runs over the final six innings.

A Chris Carter home run and a sacrifice fly by Aaron Hill got the Brewers within a run in the eighth, but the Phillies’ bats responded one more time, adding three more on an RBI double by Cesar Hernandez and a two-run home run by Odubel Herrera -- the first runs of the year allowed by Brewers righty Jeremy Jeffress.

Milwaukee took a 1-0 lead against Morton in the first when Scooter Gennett scored on an RBI double by Jonathan Lucroy, who had two hits and extended his hitting streak to eight games.

Philadelphia pulled ahead in the third on RBI singles by Ryan Howard and Carlos Ruiz but the Brewers took the lead back against left-hander Brett Oberholtzer in the bottom of the inning on Braun’s fourth home run of the year and a Domingo Santana fielder’s choice that scored Lucroy.

But Brewers starter Chase Anderson never could get into a rhythm against the Phillies, who went back in front in the fourth on Franco’s three-run home run.

Anderson got out of the inning but had thrown 99 pitches and was done for the day having allowed six runs on eight hits and four walks while striking out just two over four innings of work.

NOTES: Looking to stack the lineup with left-handers against Phillies RHP Charlie Morton, Brewers manager Craig Counsell gave Rule V rookie Colin Walsh the start at third in place of Aaron Hill and Alex Presley the start in right. Domingo Santana got the night off. ... The Phillies’ starting rotation began the day leading the majors with 116 strikeouts and was second with a 1.05 WHIP. ... Through 17 games this season, Brewers batters drew 68 walks -- the third most among National League teams -- compared with 33 through the same season-opening stretch in 2015. ... Philadelphia has lost 21 of its last 28 meetings with NL Central teams but snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Brewers with a 5-2 victory on Friday. ... The series wraps up Sunday afternoon with Milwaukee RHP Wily Peralta (0-3, 8.35 ERA) facing Phillies RHP Jerad Eickhoff (1-2, 1.89).