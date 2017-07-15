Eight-run second propels Brewers to 9-6 win over Phils

MILWAUKEE -- Orlando Arcia hit a three-run homer and Ryan Braun belted his sixth career grand slam as the Milwaukee Brewers scored eight runs in the second inning and held on for a 9-6 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night at Miller Park.

The second-inning explosion bailed out Zach Davies (11-4), who gave up six runs (five earned), seven hits and five walks while striking out six in 5 1/3 innings.

Phillies starter Nick Pivetta (2-5) went five innings and allowed a season-high nine runs with seven hits, three walks and five strikeouts.

Maikel Franco finished with four hits and Odrubel Herrera hit his sixth home run of the season for Philadelphia, which has lost six of its last seven games.

With Pivetta staked to an early 2-0 lead, he struck out the first four Brewers batters before Domingo Santana's one-out double in the second.

Pivetta allowed seven consecutive batters to reach, with Arcia clearing the bases along the way with a three-run homer -- to bring up Braun with the bases loaded.

Braun crushed Pivetta's first offering to straight-away center for his 11th home run of the season and his sixth career grand slam, giving the Brewers an 8-2 lead.

Philadelphia got two runs back in the fifth when Maikel Franco singled to right center for his second hit of the day.

Milwaukee made it 9-4 in the bottom of the inning on a sac fly by Manny Pina.

The Phillies got within three in the sixth on Herrera's two-run shot off Davies.

Corey Knebel worked a scoreless ninth for his 15th save of the season.

NOTES: Ryan Braun's second-inning grand slam was the sixth of his career, moving him into first place in Brewers history. ... The Brewers added LHP Tyler Webb to their bullpen after acquiring him in a trade with the New York Yankees a day earlier. Milwaukee also recalled OF Brett Philips from Triple-A Colorado Springs. ... LF Howie Kendrick did not join the Phillies on their trip to Milwaukee. Instead, he remained in Philadelphia rehabbing his strained left hamstring. ... Vince Velasquez allowed one run, two hits and a walk Thursday night in a rehab appearance with Class A Clearwater and could return to the Phillies' rotation Tuesday in Miami. Velasquez has been out since May 31 with a strained flexor in his right elbow. ... The teams were wearing 1980s-style throwback uniforms as the Brewers honored their 1982 American League championship squad -- the only team in franchise history to reach a World Series.