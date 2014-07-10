Phillies cause Brewers’ collapse

MILWAUKEE -- Everything was looking good Thursday afternoon for the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Brewers were trying to avoid a four-game sweep at the hands of the lowly Philadelphia Phillies and right-hander Matt Garza was cruising along. He shut out the Phillies through eight innings and had a lead when center fielder Carlos Gomez hit a solo home run in the sixth.

But after back-to-back singles in the eighth, Garza gave way to left-hander Will Smith and it all fell apart for the Brewers, whose losing streak grew to a season-high five games with a stunning 9-1 loss -- their fifth in a row and ninth in the last 10 games.

”I look at the final score and that’s ridiculous,“ Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said. ”We’re way too good of a team, we have way too good of a bullpen to let a game get away like that. Will comes in and gives up a base hit. OK, we’re fine. We’re down 2-1; we still have two at-bats coming in the eighth and the ninth, but that inning should not end up 7-1.

“It just shouldn’t happen.”

Unfortunately for the Brewers, it did. And it wasn’t pretty.

Garza retired left fielder Dominic Brown to open the eighth and then gave up a double to catcher Cameron Rupp and a walk to pinch-hitter Cesar Hernandez but got center fielder Tony Gwynn to bounce to short for the second out.

Roenicke turned to Smith, who had been unhittable most of the season but had given up four runs in his last two appearances, to face switch-hitting shortstop Jimmy Rollins.

Rollins put the Phillies ahead with a two-run single to left. After second baseman Chase Utley walked, first baseman Ryan Howard added a ground-rule double down the left-field line.

After an intentional walk to right fielder Marlon Byrd, third baseman Cody Asche broke the game open with a ground-rule double to right, making it 5-1.

That would be it for Smith. Right-hander Brandon Kintzler came on and added two runs to the deficit on Brown’s RBI single before ending the inning.

“I think he’s a little tired,” catcher Jonathan Lucroy said. “He’s been used a lot. There are some balls that are up in the zone that usually wouldn’t be there. We just need to get him back throwing strikes down in the zone again.”

Two runs were charged to Garza (6-6), who had been dominant until that point.

After going the distance and allowing just two hits and two walks his last time out, Garza retired his first 13 batters before walking Byrd with one out in the fifth. Garza then sent down another five in a row before allowing back-to-back singles in the seventh, but he worked out of the jam with the shutout intact.

“I did what I could do, and that’s it,” Garza said. “I shouldn’t have let those guys on base.”

While Garza stymied the Philadelphia offense, right-hander David Buchanan (5-5) kept things close, working seven innings while holding Milwaukee to a run -- Gomez’s homer -- four hits and a walk with five strikeouts.

”It was a good outing for him,“ Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said. ”It looked they were having a hard time catching up to him. He had a real good fastball. It was live. He mixed his pitches well.

“I thought he was real confident and aggressive. He got ahead of the hitters. He a good, live fastball today.”

Howard picked up his second hit of the day with a two-run homer in the ninth, his 15th home run of the year.

Rollins also finished with two hits on the day as the Phillies wrapped up a 10-game road trip on a high note.

“I feel a lot better about the last four games; that’s something we can build on,” Sandberg said. “To see the offense come alive for a four-game series against good pitching, I think it’s a step in the right direction.”

The loss left the National League Central-leading Brewers just 1 1/2 games ahead of second-place St. Louis, which wraps up a four-game series against the Pirates on Thursday night before traveling to Milwaukee for a three-game weekend set heading into the All-Star break.

NOTES: RF Ryan Braun returned to the Brewers’ lineup Thursday. He missed the last two games and three of Milwaukee’s last four while dealing with back spasms. ... The Phillies hadn’t swept an opponent in a four-game series since Aug. 29-Sept. 1, 2011, when they took four in a row at Cincinnati. ... Prior to Thursday, Milwaukee had been swept just once this season -- the Brewers dropped a two-game interleague series last week in Toronto.