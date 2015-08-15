Peralta leads Brewers past Phillies

MILWAUKEE -- Wily Peralta came into this season with the goal of reaching 200 innings in a season for the first time in his young career.

A two-month stint on the disabled list will prevent Peralta from coming close to his objective, which shifted the 26-year-old’s focus to putting together a strong finish to his third full season in the big leagues.

Peralta took a step toward doing that by holding the Philadelphia Phillies scoreless over seven innings Friday, as the Milwaukee Brewers built an early lead and hung on for a 3-1 victory in the series opener at Miller Park.

“I think he’s going to gain some confidence out of tonight,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said of Peralta. “I thought he did well. He stayed in his delivery all night. It’s a nice step forward for him. I think when you have a season like he’s had, interrupted for so long, you’re always wanting to get back on track. Tonight helps him do that.”

Unlike his outing two starts ago in which he was tagged for six runs on eight hits in just 3 1/3 innings by the San Diego Padres, Peralta was able to make pitches with runners on base Friday.

Peralta needed just eight pitches to cruise through the top of the first inning, but he labored through the next four innings.

Philadelphia put two on with one out in the second but failed to score. Peralta worked out of trouble by getting left fielder Cody Asche to hit into a fielders’ choice and catcher Cameron Rupp to fly out to center.

Peralta worked around a double and a walk in the third inning and struck out Phillies left-hander Adam Morgan looking to strand two more runners in the fourth inning.

Phillies third baseman Cesar Hernandez stole second base with one out in the fifth inning, but Peralta left him there by retiring center fielder Odubel Herrera and first baseman Ryan Howard on consecutive groundouts to second baseman Elian Herrera.

Peralta retired the side in order in the sixth inning and got two quick outs in the seventh inning before second baseman Chase Utley singled. Right fielder Ryan Braun made a diving stab to cut the ball off and rifled a throw to shortstop Jean Segura to nab Utley at second base.

“I was able to (make pitches with runners on) tonight unlike two starts ago,” Peralta said. “I got back into those situations tonight and I was able to make adjustments and make pitches when I needed to.”

The Brewers jumped out to a 1-0 lead on a solo home run by left fielder Khris Davis in the bottom of the second inning.

Milwaukee tacked on a pair of runs in the third inning, as third baseman Hernan Perez led off with a double and scored on a one-out single to left-center field by Segura.

Segura would later come around to score from second base on a sacrifice fly hit by catcher Jonathan Lucroy to put the Brewers up 3-0. Herrera collided with right fielder Domonic Brown while catching the ball. Herrera’s tumble allowed Brewers third base coach Ed Sedar to send Segura home from second base.

Segura was ruled safe on a close play at the plate by home plate umpire Jim Reynolds. After a slight delay, Phillies interim manager Pete Mackanin opted not to challenge.

“I saw they kind of fell by the wall,” Segura said. “When they got to the ground I thought there would maybe be a good chance for me to score from second. I went hard all the way through and Eddie sent me.”

The three early runs held up for the Brewers, as the Phillies went just 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position and left 10 runners on base.

“We couldn’t get any big hits,” Mackanin said. “That was pretty much it. Just didn’t string enough hits together. Stranded too many base runners.”

After Segura’s one-out RBI single in the third, Morgan and reliever Elvis Araujo retired 14 consecutive Brewers before center fielder Shane Peterson doubled off right-hander Hector Neris to start the bottom of the eighth.

The Phillies threatened against left-hander Will Smith in the eighth inning, as Odubel Herrera followed a leadoff walk with a single to right-center field to give Philadelphia runners at the corners with nobody out.

Smith recovered to strike out Howard and retire Brown and shortstop Freddy Galvis on consecutive fly balls to escape without a run scoring.

Brewers closer Francisco Rodriguez surrendered a run on a two-out RBI single by Utley in the ninth inning but still recorded his 27th save of the season. At 375 career saves, Rodriguez is now two saves shy of tying Joe Nathan for seventh on the all-time saves list.

Utley finished 4-for-5 with a double and an RBI for the Phillies. The veteran second baseman is now hitting .500 (11-for-22) with four doubles and four RBIs since returning from the disabled list on Aug. 7.

“He looks as good as I’ve seen him,” Mackanin said. “It’s nice to see.”

NOTES: Phillies interim manager Pete Mackanin said 3B Maikel Franco felt “something” in his injured left wrist while taking swings Friday. Franco has not played since being hit by a pitch in the first inning on Tuesday. ... Milwaukee inducted Teddy Higuera into the Miller Park Walk of Fame on Friday. Higuera went 94-64 with a 3.61 ERA from 1985 to 1994 with the Brewers. The Mexican-born left-hander is the 18th member of the Miller Park Walk of Fame. ... The Phillies and Brewers are the first major league teams to have two consecutive series against each other of at least four games result in a sweep by the road team since the Giants and Expos in 1975. ... Brewers LF Ryan Braun is two stolen bases from the fourth 20-20 homer-steals season of his career and the first since 2012. ... Philadelphia lost its 40th road game of the year on Tuesday in Arizona.