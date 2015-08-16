Lack of patience pays off for aggressive Brewers

MILWAUKEE -- Patience is a virtue, sure. But sometimes aggression pays even more.

After four innings of nothing offensively, the Milwaukee Brewers found success by jumping on the first pitch and battled back for a 4-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies Saturday night.

Jean Segura’s single scored the go-ahead run in the seventh inning, and Scooter Gennett recorded a career-best four hits, including an RBI single in the eighth to plate an insurance run.

The Brewers (50-68) improved to 6-0 this season against Philadelphia (46-71).

Through four innings, all the Brewers had to show offensively against Phillies starter Jerome Williams was Gennett’s harmless two-out single in the second inning and a 2-0 deficit. That all changed in the fifth inning.

Khris Davis connected on the first pitch and lined a double into the gap in left-center. Gennett then jumped on the next pitch for a liner to left that scored Davis, and the Milwaukee offense was clicking. A single by Elian Herrera and a throwing error on Jeff Francoeur allowed Segura to score the tying run.

”I think we’re an aggressive team and we need to be aggressive to have success,“ Davis said of the Brewers’ first-pitch offense. ”When we are aggressive, good things happen.

“If the batter before you makes an out on the first pitch, that’s when you be a good teammate and take a couple of pitches. But other than that, we go up there ready to hit and be aggressive on the first pitch.”

Gennett opened the seventh with a bunt single -- again on the first pitch -- and advanced to second on a wild pitch by reliever Justin De Fratus (0-2). Segura, Milwaukee’s shortstop, followed with his liner up the middle on the next pitch.

Will Smith (6-2) struck out Odubel Herrera with two runners and the score tied at 2-2 to end the seventh inning.

Milwaukee reliever Jeremy Jeffress worked around two singles in the eighth, and the Brewers added an insurance run on Gennett’s bases-loaded single that scored Jonathan Lucroy.

Francisco Rodriguez converted his 33rd consecutive save opportunity -- 28th this season -- with a 1-2-3 ninth.

The Brewers finished with 10 hits, five of them coming on the first pitch. The last three of Gennett’s hits came on the first pitch. In an era of making opposing pitchers throw a lot of pitches, jumping on the first pitch has not been a preferred mode of operation.

“Hitters have to make decisions, but when you get good pitches -- you’re not going to get a lot of hittable pitches -- so when you get hittable pitches, you take a shot,” said Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell.

Brewers starter Jimmy Nelson allowed just two runs and five hits in 6 2/3 innings but did not get the decision. He yielded to Smith after walking two batters with two outs in the seventh.

The Phillies scored first with a two-out rally in the first inning. Herrera doubled to left-center field and first baseman Ryan Howard brought him in with a single to right-center.

Second baseman Chase Utley gave the Phillies a 2-0 lead when he homered on the first pitch in the third.

Williams gave up two runs (one earned) on five hits in six innings. He struck out four and walked none. It was his third straight strong start in an otherwise disappointing season.

“(I‘m just) sticking to the plan,” Williams said. “The plan is staying down in the zone. I don’t think I was doing that earlier on. I‘m going to keep on saying it. I‘m just being conscious and being stubborn to throw the ball down. That’s basically it.”

Counsell was ejected for the second time this season after arguing a call that was overturned on review in the top of the seventh. Utley appeared to be picked off by Smith, but the ball trickled out of Segura’s glove a second or two after Utley was tagged and then appeared to kick Segura’s glove.

NOTES: Phillies 3B Maikel Franco remained out of the lineup because of a bruised left wrist after being hit by a pitch on Aug. 11. Manager Pete Mackanin said the rookie probably won’t return to the lineup until Tuesday. ... Saturday marked the 25th anniversary of LHP Terry Mulholland’s no-hitter for the Phillies. ... Reliever Jeremy Jeffress has been one of the workhorses of the Milwaukee bullpen, but he had made only one appearance (Aug. 12) in the last 10 days until Saturday. Manager Craig Counsell said that is more a function of circumstances than anything physical. He is second on the team with 52 appearances. LHP Will Smith leads with 56.