Braun powers Brewers past Phillies

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Braun couldn’t have picked a better time to tie Robin Yount at the top of the Milwaukee Brewers all-time home run list.

Braun’s grand slam highlighted a five-RBI day, and Taylor Jungmann continued his strong debut season with nine strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings of three-hit ball as the Brewers completed a sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies with a 6-1 victory Sunday.

Braun connected off Phillies starter Aaron Harang on a 1-1 pitch to cap a five-run fifth inning as the Brewers beat the Phillies for the seventh straight time. Philadelphia (46-72) had been was 17-7 since the All-Star break before arriving in Milwaukee Friday night. The Brewers (51-68) also swept a four-game set in Philadelphia June 29-July 2.

Jungmann improved to 7-4 and lowered his ERA to 2.23 in 13 starts. He was just 2-3 with a 6.37 ERA at Triple-A Colorado Springs before being called up on June 9.

His nine strikeouts topped his previous career high of eight on Aug. 5.

Braun’s 21st homer of the season -- which went 423 feet -- was the 251st of his career, tying Hall of Famer Yount at the top of the franchise list. It was Braun’s second grand slam of the season and fifth of his career.

“It’s definitely a special accomplishment and something to be proud of,” Braun said. “Robin’s obviously the greatest player in franchise history. He played here 20 years and accomplished so many amazing things, so any time you are mentioned alongside his name, it’s definitely a special accomplishment.”

Braun also drove in the Brewers’ first run with a grounder to short in the first inning to score Jonathan Lucroy, who had tripled.

Jungmann recorded nine strikeouts through the first five innings. He escaped the one jam he got into by getting Domonic Brown on a weak grounder with runners at second and third in the fourth.

”He has the one (curveball) where he gets it over for a strike and one where it looks like it is in the strike zone long enough and then the bottom just falls out of it,“ Phillies slugger Ryan Howard said. He mixes it in with his fastball pretty well.”

Leading 1-0, the Brewers broke the game open in the bottom of the fifth. Scooter Gennett led off with a double, and third baseman Elian Herrera rifled a single through the right side to score Gennett.

Jungmann bunted for a single, putting Herrera on second. After outfielder Shane Peterson lined out to left, Lucroy walked and Braun blasted a no-doubt bomb to left-center for a grand slam that made it 6-0.

Jungmann struck out the side in the first and third innings. He pitched into the seventh, recording the first out on a liner right back into his glove by Blanco. When Brown followed with a single on Jungmann’s 100th pitch, Brewers manager Craig Counsell summoned Corey Knebel.

“He has a real good curveball,” Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said of Jungmann. “He had our guys looking for the curveball and sneaking fastballs by them. When we were looking for the fastball, he’d drop a hammer. I have to give him a lot of credit.”

Jungmann bounded back nicely from his worst start, lasting just 2 2/3 innings in a 6-3 loss to the Cubs at Wrigley Field Aug. 11.

“It’s always a big start to have that bounce-back,” Jungmann said. “As a starter you have to wait five days to get back out there, which is frustrating. As a reliever you can go out there the next day.”

Andres Blanco snapped the shutout with a homer off Neal Cotts in the ninth. The Phillies then loaded the bases with two outs on singles by catcher Carlos Ruiz and pinch-hitter Jeff Francoeur and a walk to Darin Ruf.

That prompted Counsell to call on Francisco Rodriguez, who retired Cesar Hernandez to record his 29th save in 29 chances and his third of the series.

NOTES: Phillies 1B Ryan Howard singled in a run in the first inning Saturday night to give him 1,123 RBIs for his career. That’s one RBI away from tying Del Ennis for second in Phillies history. He had no RBIs Sunday. ... Phillies 2B Chase Utley is not speaking to reporters as trade speculation surrounds him, but his bat is doing some talking. In seven games since returning from ankle inflammation, Utley is batting .500 (13-for-26) with five doubles and two homers. Utley had the day off Sunday but was available. ... Phillies RF Domonic Brown is 10 for his last 21 (.476) with runners in scoring position and is hitting .378 (14-for-37) in those situations for the season. ... Brewers RF Ryan Braun needs two stolen bases for his fourth season of at least 20 homers and 20 steals. ... Milwaukee RHP Francisco Rodriguez got his 29th save Sunday, and he tied Joe Nathan for seventh on the all-time career list at 377. ... Brewers RHP Kyle Lohse has allowed just one run in five innings (three appearances) since being sent to the bullpen.