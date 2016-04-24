Brewers bash Phillies, end three-game skid

MILWAUKEE -- Looking to snap a three-game losing streak, the Milwaukee Brewers had everything to go right Sunday afternoon.

Right-hander Wily Peralta made his second quality start of the season, and the Milwaukee offense belted out eight extra-base hits in an 8-5 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies at Miller Park.

“It was a good day,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said.

Peralta worked a season-best six innings and held Philadelphia to four runs -- three earned -- on seven hits. He struck out five, and he didn’t walk a batter for the first time this season.

“With each start, I‘m feeling better and better,” Peralta said. “Today was a good one; better than the first four. (I was) locating pretty good today, mixing my pitches well and pretty good down in the zone today.”

However, it was not smooth sailing throughout for Peralta (1-3), who battled inconsistency through his first four outings. He fell behind 1-0 in the second on an RBI single from Philadelphia starting pitcher Jerad Eickhoff (1-3) but stranded a pair of runners by striking out Peter Bourjos to end the inning.

A single and an error in the third inning led to another Phillies run, but again Peralta escaped, this time with the help of a double play. He retired eight of his next nine batters before back-to-back RBI doubles by Cameron Rupp and Cesar Hernandez gave the Phillies a 4-2 lead in the sixth.

“I thought it was a good outing,” Counsell said. “The line doesn’t read as great as you want it to read, but I thought he was really in control of what he was doing today and executed as well as he’s executed all year.”

Milwaukee’s offense took Peralta off the hook in the bottom of the sixth, starting with a leadoff home run from Scooter Gennett. Ryan Braun, who homered in the fourth to put the Brewers on the board, followed with a single, and Chris Carter doubled. Kirk Nieuwenhuis’ two-run double gave Milwaukee a 5-4 lead.

Aaron Hill bounced to third for the first out of the inning, but Jonathan Villar followed with an RBI double that finally chased Eickhoff, who was charged with seven runs on nine hits while striking out seven over 5 1/3 innings.

“Pitching, we’re not going to be as good as we’ve been all year,” Philadelphia manager Pete Mackinin said. “We’re going to have hiccups along the way. And (Eickhoff) had a little hiccup there.”

With Peralta at 82 pitches and the Brewers in front, manager Craig Counsell sent in Alex Presley to pinch-hit for the pitcher. Presley sent a first-pitch, split-finger fastball from Hector Neris to right for his first home run of the season and an 8-4 Milwaukee lead.

“I thought we did a real nice job against Eickhoff,” Counsell said. “We had a good game plan, took us kind of a time through the lineup to get to him. But we stuck to it, and I think everybody was on board with it and we did a nice job with it.”

Philadelphia got one run back against Milwaukee reliever Michael Blazek in the seven. Brewers closer Jeremy Jeffress worked around a two-out single by Darin Ruf in the ninth for his sixth save in as many chances this season.

NOTES: The Phillies placed RHP Charlie Morton on the 15-day disabled list with a strained left hamstring. Morton will undergo an MRI exam Monday in Philadelphia. He injured the leg Saturday while running out a bunt in the second inning. ... Phillies RHP Luis Garcia was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley, where posted a 4.26 ERA in five relief appearances this season. ... Through their first 18 games, Brewers starting pitchers averaged a major-league-worst 4.98 innings and owned the National League’s highest collective ERA (6.22) and batting average against (.316). ... Milwaukee C Jonathan Lucroy, who extended his hitting streak to eight games Saturday night, got a day off Sunday. During his streak, Lucroy is 10-for-31 (.323) with three RBIs. ... A victory Sunday would have moved Philadelphia above the .500 mark for the first time in 2016. The Phillies haven’t had a winning record since April 11, 2005, when they improved to 3-2.