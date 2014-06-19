Preview: Phillies at Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals were battering their way through a pair of National League East representatives before falling short in their bid to complete their second three-game sweep. The Cardinals look to rebound on Thursday when they open a four-game set against the red-hot Philadelphia Phillies. After breezing past Washington, St. Louis looked to do the same versus the New York Mets before stumbling to a 3-2 setback on Wednesday afternoon.

While the Cardinals saw their season-high five-game winning streak come to a halt, the Phillies have emerged victorious in seven of their last nine to crawl into contention in the NL East. Marlon Byrd homered and added a pair of RBI singles to match four others with three-hit performances as Philadelphia recorded a season-high 18 hits en route to a 10-5 triumph over Atlanta on Wednesday. Franchise hit leader Jimmy Rollins received a day off on Wednesday, but carries a 12-game hitting streak into the series opener.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH David Buchanan (2-3, 5.97 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Shelby Miller (7-5, 3.42)

Buchanan snapped a three-start losing skid after overcoming three solo homers to finish five innings in Philadelphia’s 7-4 triumph over the Chicago Cubs on Saturday. The rookie has taken his lumps after allowing 20 runs - including seven homers - in 28 2/3 innings. Buchanan has yet to win away from home, posting an 0-2 mark with a gaudy 8.25 ERA on the road.

Miller has answered a three-game skid with two strong outings, recording a complete-game shutout versus Toronto on June 7 before yielding one run on four hits in a no-decision against Washington on Saturday. The 23-year-old scattered three hits over six scoreless innings to win his lone career outing versus Philadelphia on July 23, 2013. Miller only walked one batter in that contest, a stark contrast to the 38 free passes he’s issued in 84 1/3 innings this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Philadelphia 1B Ryan Howard returns to his hometown after homering twice among his five hits and driving in six runs over his last three games.

2. St. Louis RHP Adam Wainwright declared himself ready to start on Saturday after completing a morning bullpen session prior to the Wednesday’s game. Wainwright missed his last start due to lingering tendinitis in his right elbow.

3. Cardinals 3B Matt Carpenter, who homered among a pair of hits on Wednesday, is batting .300 in his career versus the Phillies.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 5, Phillies 2