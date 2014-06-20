Preview: Phillies at Cardinals

In addition to enjoying a favorite meal or two, Ryan Howard traditionally has feasted on the opposition when he returns home to St. Louis. The Philadelphia Phillies slugger looks to continue his torrid stretch at the plate when the Phillies face the Cardinals in the second contest of a four-game series. Howard, playing in his first contest at Busch Stadium since rupturing his Achilles’ tendon in the National League Division Series in 2011, homered for the third time in four games in Philadelphia’s 4-1 triumph on Thursday.

While the Phillies are ascending with a season-high four wins in a row and eight of 10 overall, the Cardinals have dropped two straight following a campaign-best five-game winning streak. Friday starter Jaime Garcia will be charged with the task of containing Howard, who is 7-for-17 with nine RBIs in his last four games overall and is batting .374 in 27 career contests in St. Louis. Matt Carpenter, who had an RBI single in the eighth inning Thursday, is a blistering 9-for-21 in his career versus Friday starter A.J. Burnett.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH A.J. Burnett (4-6, 4.17 ERA) vs. Cardinals LH Jaime Garcia (3-0, 3.72)

Burnett suffered his fifth setback in seven decisions despite allowing three runs in eight innings against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday. The 37-year-old did not permit a walk in that outing, but has issued 43 free passes in 95 innings this season. Burnett was blitzed in his last encounter versus St. Louis, yielding seven runs on six hits in two innings to fall to 8-6 in his career versus the Cardinals.

Garcia recorded his second strong seven-inning outing to pick up the victory against Washington on Sunday. After scattering three hits en route to a shutout versus Toronto on June 8, the 27-year-old allowed one run on five hits and struck out six against the Nationals. Garcia permitted eight runs on nine hits in three innings in his last outing versus the Phillies, falling to 2-3 in his career against Philadelphia.

WALK-OFFS

1. Philadelphia SS Jimmy Rollins has recorded one hit in each of his last 13 games.

2. St. Louis C Yadier Molina had one of his team’s four hits in the series opener, but is 4-for-25 in his career versus Burnett.

3. Phillies 3B Reid Brignac, who injured his left ankle in the series opener, will be re-evaluated Friday.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 4, Phillies 2