Preview: Phillies at Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals are having difficulty scoring runs of late, and the task gets all the more difficult when they host Philadelphia Phillies left-hander Cole Hamels on Saturday. The 30-year-old is riding a 23 2/3 scoreless innings streak for the Phillies, who have won a season-high five in a row and nine of 11 to move within four games of .500. Jimmy Rollins belted the go-ahead RBI ground-rule double in the fifth inning to extend his hitting streak to 14 games and added a sacrifice fly in Philadelphia’s 5-1 triumph Friday.

While the Phillies have erupted for 30 runs in their last five contests, the Cardinals have mustered just four en route to losing three in a row. Matt Holliday had an RBI single among his two hits Friday, but is 2-for-9 in his career versus Hamels. St. Louis will welcome the return of right-hander Adam Wainwright, who missed his last start due to tendinitis behind his pitching elbow.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies LH Cole Hamels (2-3, 2.78 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Adam Wainwright (9-3, 2.15)

Hamels matched Texas’ Martin Perez and Wainwright as the lone pitchers to record three scoreless starts of at least seven scoreless innings this season. The veteran has scattered five hits in each of his last three scoreless outings and struck out 24 total batters, but only has one win to show for it. Hamels has also pitched well with limited success versus St. Louis, registering a 2-3 career mark while owning a 1.00 WHIP and holding the Cardinals to a .224 batting average.

Wainwright was dominant in his last outing, scattering seven hits in as many innings en route to a 1-0 victory over Tampa Bay. The 32-year-old was then scratched from Monday’s start and admitted no issue after a successful bullpen session two days later. Wainwright has enjoyed his results against Philadelphia, posting a 4-1 mark while striking out 39 in 56 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rollins’ hit streak is his longest since he won the 2007 National League MVP Award.

2. St. Louis C Yadier Molina, who had a double and single Friday, is riding a five-game hit streak.

3. Phillies OF Ben Revere has missed four consecutive games since injuring his knee while chasing down a fly ball Monday.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 3, Phillies 0