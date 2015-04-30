Preview: Phillies at Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals attempt to clinch their sixth consecutive series win when they host the Philadelphia Phillies in the finale of their four-game set on Thursday afternoon. St. Louis has yet to lose a series this year, splitting a season-opening set at the Chicago Cubs that was reduced to two contests due to weather before capturing its next five.

After dropping the opener against Philadelphia, the Cardinals have posted back-to-back triumphs - including a 5-2 victory on Wednesday in which they staged a decisive four-run rally in the fifth inning. Philadelphia fell to 2-8 on the road this season as it failed to preserve a one-run lead just one-half inning after taking it. Odubel Herrera went 2-for-5 with a go-ahead RBI single in the top of the fifth, one frame after Ryan Howard forged a tie with his fourth homer of the season - and third in five contests. The Phillies look to earn a split of the series as they face a former fan in Tim Cooney, who grew up following the club and still lives just outside of Philadelphia during the offseason.

TV: 1:45 p.m. ET, MLB Network, CSN Philadelphia, FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH David Buchanan (0-4, 7.52 ERA) vs. Cardinals LH Tim Cooney (NR)

Buchanan remains in search of his first victory of the season after losing each of his first four starts. The 25-year-old struggled in his first two outings but has allowed three runs in each of his last two, including a 6 2/3-inning performance against Atlanta on Saturday. Buchanan has pitched well in two career starts versus St. Louis, going 1-0 with a 2.13 ERA over 12 2/3 frames.

Cooney will make his major-league debut in place of Adam Wainwright, who is out for the year with a torn left Achilles’ tendon. The 24-year-old product of Wake Forest has gone 2-1 with a 3.63 ERA for Triple-A Memphis this season. Cooney, who led the Pacific Coast League with 14 wins last season, has struck out 14 and walked only five over 17 1/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Howard’s next appearance at first base will be his 1,296th as a Phillie, tying the franchise record held by Fred Luderus.

2. Cardinals CF Peter Bourjos went 2-for-4 on Wednesday after entering with one hit in 10 at-bats.

3. Philadelphia 2B Chase Utley is hitting a putrid .114 on the season after an 0-for-3 effort Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Phillies 7, Cardinals 5