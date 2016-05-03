Preview: Phillies at Cardinals

After halting a four-game slide in the series opener, the St. Louis Cardinals look to make it two wins in a row as they continue their four-game set against the visiting Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday. St. Louis rallied from an early 3-0 deficit Monday with 10 unanswered runs as starting pitcher Adam Wainwright helped his own cause by going 2-for-2 with a three-run homer.

The Cardinals belted a total of five home runs in the triumph - including one by Randal Grichuk, who ended his 0-for-20 drought with a pinch-hit double in the sixth inning. Monday’s setback ended a six-game winning streak for Philadelphia, which kicked off a 10-game road trip while continuing a stretch during which it plays 16 of 19 away from home. Carlos Ruiz enters Tuesday’s contest with a six-game hitting streak that has featured a pair of three-hit performances, including one in the series opener. Freddy Galvis has driven in at least one run in each of his last three games, collecting six of his 13 RBIs on the season in that span.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Aaron Nola (1-2, 3.55 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Michael Wacha (2-1, 3.07)

Nola has bounced back from a rough outing against Washington on April 16, allowing one run over seven innings at Milwaukee on April 22 for his first win of the season before tossing seven scoreless frames against the Nationals on the road in a no-decision on Thursday. The 22-year-old native of Louisiana has worked seven frames in four of his five turns this year while displaying good control with 37 strikeouts and only six walks in 33 frames. Nola, who has yet to face St. Louis in his career, has given up only two runs over 21 innings in three road starts this year.

Wacha is coming off his first loss of 2016, a seven-inning outing at Arizona on Thursday in which he allowed three runs and five hits with a season-high nine strikeouts. The 24-year-old Iowa native served up his first two homers of the year in that contest while throwing a career-high 114 pitches. Wacha has made two career starts against Philadelphia, going 1-1 while surrendering nine runs in 10 2/3 frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Phillies 3B Maikel Franco had reached base safely in every road game this season prior to Monday.

2. St. Louis leads the major leagues with 40 home runs and is tied for second with 11 triples - one behind San Francisco.

3. Galvis is 11-for-36 (.306) with six RBIs in nine career contests at Busch Stadium.

PREDICTION: Phillies 4, Cardinals 3