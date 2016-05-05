Preview: Phillies at Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals have been searching for a way to break out of their doldrums, and their first walk-off victory of the season may provide the impetus. The Cardinals erased an early four-run deficit in Wednesday’s dramatic win and look to defeat the visiting Philadelphia Phillies for the third time in four days in Thursday’s series finale.

“We needed that one,” St. Louis outfielder Matt Holliday told reporters after delivering the game-winning single in the team’s largest comeback victory of the season. Stephen Piscotty’s tying RBI single in the ninth inning gave the Cardinals a .462 batting average (6-for-13) and 14 RBIs with the bases loaded. St. Louis native Ryan Howard clubbed a solo homer in Philadelphia’s 1-0 victory on Tuesday and added a three-run blast the following night. It marked only the third loss in 13 games for the Phillies, who send Jerad Eickhoff to the mound to face Cardinals left-hander Jaime Garcia.

TV: 1:45 p.m. ET, MLB Network, CSN Philadelphia, FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phllies RH Jerad Eickhoff (1-3, 4.15 ERA) vs. Cardinals LH Jaime Garcia (1-2, 3.73)

Eickhoff bounced back from his worst effort of the season with a quality start in his last outing, giving up three runs and six hits over six innings in a no-decision against Cleveland. He was shelled for seven runs and nine hits, including a pair of homers, in his previous turn at Milwaukee to fall to 0-2 with a bloated 7.84 ERA in two road starts. Opposing hitters are batting 100 points higher (.311 to .211) versus Eickhoff on the road than at home.

Garcia has struggled with his control since his dominating 13-strikeout, one-hit shutout against Milwaukee in his second start of the season, walking 10 batters and giving up 10 runs over 16 1/3 innings. He pitched better than his line indicated last time out, giving up four runs - all in the first inning - and four hits in 6 1/3 frames against Washington. Garcia has made nine career appearances (seven starts) versus the Phillies, posting a 2-4 record and 3.27 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Howard has hit 13 career homers at Busch Stadium, matching his highest total in a non-National League East stadium.

2. Piscotty is 16-for-41 with nine RBIs in his last 10 games.

3. Phillies RHP Jeanmar Gomez suffered his first blown save in 10 save opportunities on Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 4, Phillies 2