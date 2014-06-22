(Updated: ADDS Rollins’ hit streak ending in NOTEBOOK)

Cardinals 5, Phillies 3: Jhonny Peralta and Mark Ellis each drove in a pair of runs as host St. Louis salvaged a split of its four-game series with Philadelphia.

Jon Jay had two hits and an RBI and Yadier Molina added two hits and scored twice as the Cardinals improved to 10-4 in their last 14 games. Carlos Martinez (1-3) overcame a shaky start to earn his first win of the season, allowing three runs on three hits while striking out five in five innings.

Cody Asche went 2-for-4 with a three-run double and Ryan Howard collected a pair of hits for the Phillies, who finished 5-2 on their seven-game road trip after dropping the final two games. Kyle Kendrick (3-7) was tagged for five runs on eight hits over six innings to fall to 5-3 lifetime against St. Louis.

Martinez dug himself a quick hole in the second by hitting a batter and walking another to lead the bases with no outs before Asche cleared them with a double up the gap in left-center. The Cardinals battled back with a four-run fourth, getting an RBI single from Jay, Peralta’s two-run single and Ellis’ squeeze bunt.

St. Louis added an insurance run in the sixth when Ellis followed singles by Allen Craig and Peralta with one of his own to make it 5-3. Three relievers shut down Philadelphia before Trevor Rosenthal closed it out for his 22nd save.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Phillies SS Jimmy Rollins was hitless in four at-bats to halt his hitting streak at 15 games. ... Martinez retired 12 of the last 13 batters he faced following Asche’s three-run double, permitting only an infield single to Howard. ... The Cardinals recalled OF Shane Robinson from Triple-A Memphis to take the spot of 2B Kolten Wong, who will undergo an MRI exam on his shoulder after he was placed on the 15-day disabled list. ... CF Ben Revere (knee) went 0-for-4 following a five-game absence for Philadelphia, which will host Miami in the opener of a four-game series Monday while St. Louis kicks off a 10-game road trip starting in Colorado on Monday.