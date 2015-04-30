Cardinals 9, Phillies 3

ST. LOUIS -- The top of the St. Louis Cardinals’ lineup has not been a welcome Matt for the Philadelphia Phillies the last three games.

Third baseman Matt Carpenter, left fielder Matt Holliday and first baseman Matt Adams took turns tag-teaming Philadelphia into submission Thursday, leading St. Louis to a 9-3 win at Busch Stadium.

Carpenter doubled home the Cardinals’ first run in the bottom of the first inning and scored three runs, drawing walks his next two times up and scoring. Holliday delivered a pair of RBI doubles and scored twice, while Adams went 3-for-5, clouting a two-run homer in the third to snap a 3-3 tie.

Reliever Carlos Villanueva (2-1) earned the win, pitching 3 2/3 perfect innings after starter Tim Cooney picked up only seven outs in his major-league debut.

Called up from Triple-A Memphis to take the place of ace Adam Wainwright, who underwent successful Achilles surgery Thursday morning, Cooney allowed seven hits and three runs while walking one and striking out three.

David Buchanan (0-5) absorbed the loss, yielding eight hits and seven runs over 4 1/3 innings, with three walks and a strikeout. The Phillies (8-15) dropped their third straight since winning the series opener Monday night.

After that 4-1 loss, St. Louis manager Mike Matheny shook up his lineup, dropping the hot-hitting Carpenter from leadoff to the No. 2 spot, moving center fielder Jon Jay from the bottom third to leadoff and dropping right fielder Jason Heyward down from second to sixth.

In winning the last three games, the Cardinals (15-6) have amassed 25 runs on 36 hits, enjoying 10 multiple-run innings.

Left fielder Darin Ruf collected two hits for Philadelphia, including a solo homer to lead off the third. Center fielder Odubel Herrera added an RBI single and third baseman Cody Asche tied the game 3-3 in the third with a sacrifice fly.

But Adams followed with a 435-foot blast over the St. Louis bullpen and into the bleachers in right-center in the bottom of the inning, giving the Cardinals control for the game’s remainder.

NOTES: Philadelphia’s offense is near or at the bottom of baseball rankings in several categories, but it does lead in one department: sacrifice bunts. The Phillies have 12. ... St. Louis optioned C Cody Stanley to Triple-A Memphis to make room for Thursday’s starter, LHP Tim Cooney. Stanley went 1-for-3 in three pinch-hit appearances, singling in his first major-league at-bat Sunday in Milwaukee. ... The Cardinals gave SS Jhonny Peralta a day off, playing Pete Kozma in his place. Peralta started the team’s first 20 games. Kozma went 1-for-3.