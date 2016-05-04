Phillies 1, Cardinals 0

ST. LOUIS -- Ryan Howard hit a sixth-inning home run, Aaron Nola limited the Cardinals to two hits in seven strong innings, and the Philadelphia Phillies defeated St. Louis 1-0 Tuesday night.

Howard, a St. Louis native who has 22 career home runs in 66 games against the Cardinals, hit Michael Wacha’s first pitch of a one-out at-bat in the sixth over the right field wall, 411 feet from the plate. It was his sixth homer of the season.

Nola (2-2) struck out seven and walked one. Among his 111 pitches, 76 were strikes. Nola retired the final 10 Cardinals he faced.

Hector Neris relieved Nola in the eighth and struck out the side. Jeanmar Gomez pitched the ninth, earning his ninth save. The three Phillies pitchers combined on a three-hitter.

Wacha (2-2) pitched eight innings, limiting the Phillies to five hits while walking three and striking out eight. Wacha threw 100 pitches, 59 for strikes.

After Matt Carpenter led off the bottom of the first with a double to the gap in left-center, the Cardinals did not get another runner as far as second base.

The Phillies (16-11) won for the sixth time in seven games, evening the four-game series at a victory each. The Cardinals (13-14) lost for the fifth time in six games.

Wacha flirted with danger during the first five innings, allowing four hits while walking two, but the Phillies were 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position and struck out six times, including twice looking.

Meanwhile, Nola was just as good in the early innings, if not better. He allowed a leadoff double to Carpenter in the bottom of the first, then allowed only Yadier Molina’s infield single with two outs in the fourth.

First base umpire Quinn Wolcott originally called Molina out, but the Cardinals challenged the ruling on the field, and the call was overturned after a 74-second review.

NOTES: Phillies RHP Aaron Nola entered the game ranked third in the National League in walks-and-hits-per-inning-pitched ratio at 0.88 (six walks, 23 hits, 33 innings). ... Before Monday, the Phillies had lost four in a row in Busch Stadium and six of seven overall. ... Philadelphia is in the midst of a 19-game stretch in which 16 are on the road. ... In their first 26 games, St. Louis scored a major-league-leading 153 runs with an major-league-high 40 home runs. ... With a three-run homer Monday night, Cardinals RHP Adam Wainwright became the third pitcher in franchise history to have three RBIs in consecutive games, joining Dizzy Dean (1936) and Ray Burris (1986).