Cardinals 4, Phillies 0

ST. LOUIS -- Brandon Moss hit the longest home run by a left-handed batter in Busch Stadium history -- 462 feet off the third deck in right field -- and left-hander Jaime Garcia pitched seven shutout innings on Thursday, pacing the St. Louis Cardinals to a 4-0 victory against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Moss’ seventh homer is the fourth longest overall in Busch, which opened in 2006. It came with two outs in the bottom of the first against losing pitcher Jerad Eickhoff (1-4) and staked Garcia to a quick 1-0 lead.

The Moss homer is the fourth longest this season in the major leagues.

Garcia (2-2) took a no-hitter into the top of the fifth before allowing singles to Cameron Rupp and Tyler Goeddel but kept the shutout intact by inducing Peter Bourjos to line into an inning-ending double play to Moss, who moved to first base in the fifth when Matt Adams was removed from the game with a left knee contusion.

Garcia, who threw 61 strikes among his 82 pitches, retired 11 in a row until the Rupp single up the middle.

St. Louis (15-14), which won three of this series’ four games, broke the game open in the bottom of the seventh against Eickhoff and relievers Elvis Araujo and Colton Murray, extending its lead to 4-0. Philadelphia falls to 16-13.

Yadier Molina coaxed a leadoff walk, took second on an Eickhoff balk and moved to third on Jeremy Hazelbaker’s single to left to chase Eickhoff. Pinch hitter Jedd Gyroko walked to load the bases, and Ruben Tejada’s sacrifice fly to right drove in Molina for a 2-0 Cardinals’ lead.

Pinch hitter Matt Holiday was walked intentionally to load the bases for Matt Carpenter, who popped out to shortstop for the second out.

But Stephen Piscotty lined a ground-rule double down the third-base line against Murray, driving in Hazelbaker and Gyroko.

Jonathan Broxton relieved Garcia in the eighth and allowed pinch hitter David Lough’s two-out triple to right-center, but Broxton got pinch hitter Ryan Howard to ground out, preserving the shutout.

St. Louis closer Trevor Rosenthal gave up a single to Odubel Herrera leading off the ninth and another single to Freddy Galvis before Piscotty made a diving catch in foul territory to retire Andres Blanco.

Rosenthal struck out Darin Ruf for the second out and got Rupp on a comebacker to the mound, completing the Cardinals’ second shutout this season. Garcia was the winner in St. Louis’ other shutout -- a 7-0 victory against Milwaukee on April 14, also in Busch Stadium.

NOTES: St. Louis native and Phillies 1B Ryan Howard has homered in two consecutive games in Busch Stadium and has 23 homers in 244 career at-bats against the Cardinals. ... Philadelphia has not won a series in St. Louis since May 24-27, 2012, winning 3 of 4. ... Including Wednesday night’s 5-4 loss, the Phillies have been involved in an MLB-leading 12 one-run games. ... St. Louis entered Thursday’s game having scored 158 runs, second-most in MLB. ... Cardinals 1B Matt Adams is batting .412 with two home runs during the current homestand, which continues Friday when the Pittsburgh Pirates come to Busch Stadium.