Hamels earns first win as Phillies clip Cardinals

ST. LOUIS -- Philadelphia Phillies ace Cole Hamels experienced a new concept Monday night: pitching with a lead.

Given his first lead in 30 innings this year after Philadelphia rallied for three runs in the top of the seventh inning, Hamels mowed down the St. Louis Cardinals in order and then watched the bullpen finish off a 4-1 win in Busch Stadium.

Hamels (1-2) received just four runs of support in his previous six starts, dating back to last September, but he got just enough to start the Phillies’ 10-game road trip in a positive fashion.

“You don’t have to be as precise,” the left-hander said of pitching with a lead. “You can let it go a little bit and see what happens. That situation would energize anybody.”

Hamels fanned a season-high nine over seven innings and 114 pitches, yielding four hits and a run while walking four. Wild at times in the early innings, Hamels retired the last seven hitters he faced, peppering the upper part of the strike zone with fastballs and cutters.

“Cole was good,” Philadelphia manager Ryne Sandberg said after his team improved to 8-12. “He had the one inning where he gave up three hits in a row for their run, but he minimized the damage. It seemed like he stepped up a notch when he got the run support.”

Hamels played a part in the Phillies’ game-changing rally, dropping a sacrifice bunt that pushed catcher Carlos Ruiz and shortstop Freddy Galvis into scoring position with two outs for left fielder Ben Revere.

Hitting just .191 prior to that at-bat, Revere plopped a two-run double just inside the left field foul line to give his team the lead for good. Center fielder Odubel Herrera followed with his third hit of the night, an RBI single.

That was enough to make a loser of John Lackey (1-1), who permitted nine hits over seven innings with one walk and one strikeout.

“I felt pretty good for the most part,” Lackey said. “I had a ball pretty much fall on the line on me and scored a couple of runs. But it happens.”

The Cardinals (12-6) squandered opportunities to take advantage of Hamels’ occasional control lapses in the game’s first five innings. After allowing a two-out RBI single to left fielder Matt Holliday in the third, Hamels passed first baseman Matt Adams to fill the bases, but right fielder Mark Reynolds bounced out to second.

In the fifth, Hamels doled out an intentional walk to Holliday with third baseman Matt Carpenter at second following a one-out double. Hamels made the move pay off, slipping a breaking ball past Adams for a called third strike.

St. Louis didn’t get another man on base until second baseman Kolten Wong doubled with two outs in the ninth against closer Jonathan Papelbon. After Jay was hit by a 1-2 pitch to bring the potential tying run to the plate, Papelbon fanned pinch hitter Cody Stanley on three pitches to notch his fifth save.

Philadelphia tacked on its last run in the ninth when Ruiz, whose leadoff double in the inning was his fourth hit of the night, scored from third on an infield out by first baseman Darin Ruf.

“We’re playing a tough team over there,” Hamels said. “Personal wins are something you don’t focus on as much. You’re worrying about the team. It’s nice to set the tone for our road trip with a win.”

NOTES: St. Louis announced Monday that RHP Adam Wainwright will undergo season-ending Achilles surgery Thursday and will be sidelined for nine to 12 months. The club has not yet decided who will take his spot in the rotation for Thursday’s game. ... Philadelphia 1B Ryan Howard and 2B Chase Utley made the 1,093rd start as a duo in their career Monday, the most of any active pair in the major league. ... Cardinals C Yadier Molina (knee) returned to the lineup after a two-game absence, but RF Jason Heyward (hamstring) did not start. Heyward said it was a planned off day since the Phillies started LHP Cole Hamels, who has held him to a .219 average in 32 at-bats. Heyward struck out as a ninth-inning pinch hitter.