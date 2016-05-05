Cardinals rally in ninth to defeat Phillies

ST. LOUIS -- Headed for a 1-5 start to their longest homestand of the year, the St. Louis Cardinals rallied in a wacky ninth inning.

Slapping Philadelphia Phillies closer Jeanmar Gomez with his first blown save in 10 chances, St. Louis tallied twice in its last at-bat Wednesday night to pull out a 5-4 win at Busch Stadium.

Matt Holliday’s two-out single into left field plated Aledmys Diaz with the winning run as the Cardinals (14-14) bagged their first walkoff win of the season and improved to 3-9 against teams with winning records.

“It was an important game for us to win,” Holliday said. “We needed it and we need to win tomorrow to win the series. All games are important, but this was one we needed to win.”

Pinch-hitter Kolten Wong started the rally with a walk after falling behind 1-2. After Matt Carpenter flied out, pinch-hitter Matt Adams lined a double off the top of the right-center wall, a ball hit so hard that the speedy Wong was held at third.

After the game’s fourth replay review determined that Adams’ ball stayed in the park, Gomez intentionally walked Diaz to set up a potential double play ball from Stephen Piscotty. Gomez got the count advantage at 1-2, but couldn’t put Piscotty away and paid for it by allowing a game-tying infield single into the hole between third and short.

However, pinch-runner Carlos Martinez overran third and was tagged out in a rundown for the second out, Diaz taking third. Piscotty was ceded second base on defensive indifference as Holliday took the first pitch for a ball.

Philadelphia (16-12) could have pitched around Holliday and reloaded the bases for Randal Grichuk, but opted to face the veteran. On a 1-1 pitch, Holliday slashed a grounder past shortstop Freddy Galvis and Diaz trotted home.

“That guy’s a sinkerball pitcher and I thought he might try to pitch me in,” Holliday said. “So I wanted to see a pitch and was just trying to hit a ball hard.”

Gomez (2-1) faced the postgame music in a silent Phillies clubhouse, blaming himself for walking Wong.

“I‘m disappointed in the first hitter,” he said. “I had the walk, he tied the game. I have to make a good pitch in that situation. To have a blown save, you feel bad because the team played hard the whole game.”

Kevin Siegrist (4-0) fanned the side in the ninth to pick up the win for St. Louis, which improved to 2-4 on its season-long 10-game homestand.

It was only the second loss in nine games for Philadelphia, which obtained a 4-0 lead after 4 ½ innings on a three-run homer by Ryan Howard in the fourth and a two-out solo blast by Odubel Herrera an inning later.

But the Cardinals chased Phillies starter Adam Morgan in their half of the fifth with three runs, the outburst aided by two long replay reviews that went in St. Louis’ favor.

Ruben Tejada led off the inning with a liner down the third base line that was originally called foul by umpire Ryan Blakney. Cardinals manager Mike Matheny asked for a review, and after a 5:01 delay, the call was reversed and Tejada was awarded a double.

After filling the bases with no outs, Diaz’s hard grounder to the left side skittered off Galvis’ glove and into short left field. Tejada and Eric Fryer scored, Fryer sneaking his hand in around the tag of catcher Carlos Ruiz.

Philadelphia manager Pete Mackanin asked for a review, but the delay of 2:21 didn’t work in his team’s favor as the ruling of plate umpire Quinn Wolcott was affirmed.

Morgan departed after Piscotty singled pinch-hitter Brandon Moss home to cut the Phillies’ lead to 4-3, having worked four-plus innings. He allowed six hits and three runs, walking two and fanning two, and refused to use the replay delays as an excuse.

“I got ahead of those guys,” he said. “Afterwards, I just couldn’t put them away.”

St. Louis starter Mike Leake remained winless in six starts with his new team, going five innings and yielding four runs off four hits and a walk. He fanned three.

Matheny saluted his team’s grit in the face of a four-run deficit.

“It was one of those days where they refused to go down,” he said.

NOTES: St. Louis OF Tommy Pham (left oblique strain) started a rehab assignment Wednesday night at Triple-A Memphis, going 1-for-2 with two RBI and a steal. Pham has been on the DL since being injured on Opening Day in Pittsburgh. ... Philadelphia 1B Ryan Howard Tuesday night became the first player in team history to homer in multiple 1-0 games in a season. ... The Cardinals named Double-A OF Harrison Bader and P Andrew Morales as their Minor League Player and Pitcher of the Month for April.