Preview: Phillies at Cubs

The Chicago Cubs begin their 100th season at Wrigley Field against an old friend as the Philadelphia Phillies pay a visit to start a three-game set Friday afternoon. Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg, who played 15 years with the Cubs, returns as manager of the Phillies after losing two of three games in Texas to open the season. The Cubs matched that start at Pittsburgh while receiving a sizzling performance from outfielder Emilio Bonifacio, who went 11-of-16 with four stolen bases in the series.

The Cubs only gave up seven runs in 35 innings at Pittsburgh and will send 2013 All-Star Travis Wood to the mound Friday against a dangerous lineup. Slugger Ryan Howard, hampered by injuries the last few seasons, will be a key to the Phillies’ chances and he had four hits, including homer, in the opening series. With Howard and Chase Utley healthier and the addition of Marlon Byrd, the Phillies expect much better than the 610 runs they scored in 2013.

TV: 2:20 p.m. ET, TCN (Philadelphia), WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Roberto Hernandez (2013: 6-13, 4.89 ERA) vs. Cubs LH Travis Wood (2013: 9-12, 3.11)

Hernandez could never quite find his best form last season with Tampa Bay and gets a new start in the Phillies rotation after allowing 10 runs in 17 innings during the spring. The 33-year-old from the Dominican Republic gave up a career-high 24 homers in 2013 and did not win a game in the final two months. Hernandez struck out the only Cubs batter he faced while with Cleveland in 2006.

Wood allowed three earned runs or less in 18 of his first 19 outings last season to make his first All Star team and gave the Cubs a chance to win in most of his career-high 32 starts. The 27-year-old does not have a decision in three appearances against the Phillies in his career with a 2.11 ERA. Phillies outfielder Domonic Brown has a home run against Wood, who gave up 163 hits in 200 innings last season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs SS Starlin Castro is off to a 1-of-13 start, but has more hits than anyone at his position in the majors (554) since 2011.

2. Utley is one double short of 300 for his career and is off to a 5-of-13 start in the first three games.

3. The teams split six games last season with each winning two of three on its home field.

PREDICTION: Cubs 6, Phillies 3