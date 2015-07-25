Preview: Phillies at Cubs

Some reports indicate Cole Hamels could be pitching for the Chicago Cubs soon, but unless a trade takes place before his scheduled start Saturday afternoon, the left-hander will be in a Philadelphia Phillies uniform trying to beat his potential future team. The surging Phillies look for their second straight win over the Cubs and their seventh in eight games since the All-Star break when the teams continue their three-game set in Chicago.

Philadelphia’s last two wins have come in extra innings after Jeff Francoeur’s two-run homer off Rafael Soriano in the 10th inning Friday lifted the Phillies to a 5-3 victory. With James Russell taking the loss after Jason Motte blew a save in the ninth, speculation also has heated up that the Cubs might have interest in Phillies closer Jonathan Papelbon, who nailed down his 17th save Friday. It was only the Cubs’ second loss this season when leading after eight innings, though, dropping them to 36-2 when taking a lead to the ninth. The loss also dropped the Cubs to 4-4 since the All-Star break despite all eight games coming against sub-.500 teams.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, ABC 7 (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies LH Cole Hamels (5-7, 3.91 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Jake Arrieta (11-5, 2.52)

Hamels remains a prime trade target despite being winless over his past nine starts dating to May 23. The 31-year-old registered five quality starts during that stretch but has allowed 14 runs (all earned) in 6 1/3 innings over his last two turns. Hamels is 3-1 with a 2.40 ERA in seven starts against the Cubs, including a 1-1 mark and 3.00 ERA in four starts at Wrigley Field.

Arrieta has won four straight starts and five consecutive decisions, recording quality starts in each of his last six outings. The 29-year-old struck out 10 and allowed three hits over seven shutout innings at Atlanta last time out, lowering his ERA to 0.96 since his last defeat on June 16. Arrieta was tagged for nine runs in four innings in his first meeting with the Phillies in 2012 but has allowed one run over 13 2/3 frames while winning his last two starts against them.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs LF Chris Coghlan has four multi-hit games in his past six contests and is 9-for-26 with two doubles, a triple and a pair of homers versus Hamels.

2. Philadelphia is trying to clinch only its second series win in 19 road series this season (1-16-1).

3. Chicago went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position Friday and is batting .228 in those situations this season.

PREDICTION: Phillies 3, Cubs 2