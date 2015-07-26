Preview: Phillies at Cubs

After being no-hit for the first time in nearly 50 years on Saturday, the Chicago Cubs hope to generate more offense when they aim to salvage the finale of their three-game series with the visiting Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday. Cole Hamels — reportedly a trade target for the Cubs — handed Chicago its first no-hit loss since Sandy Koufax tossed a perfect game in 1965, giving the MLB-worst Phillies seven wins in eight games since the All-Star break.

The Phillies have locked up their third straight series victory for the first time this season and will win only their second road series in 19 tries. They turn to right-hander Aaron Nola to try to pick up where Hamels left off, a tough act to follow in his second major-league start. Nola will oppose veteran Jason Hammel, who is 1-1 with a 2.20 ERA in eight home starts in 2015. The Cubs managed only two baserunners Saturday while ending an MLB-record streak of 7,920 games without being no-hit.

TV: 2:20 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, ABC 7 (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Aaron Nola (0-1, 1.50 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Jason Hammel (5-4, 2.82)

Nola breezed through the Phillies’ system after being taken with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2014 draft out of LSU. The 22-year-old showed a glimpse of his big-league potential in his debut Tuesday against Tampa Bay, surrendering one run and five hits over six innings in a 1-0 defeat. Nola’s only mistake came on a solo shot by his counterpart, Rays pitcher Nathan Karns.

Hammel is winless in his last seven starts but pitched effectively in his last outing after missing one turn with a strained hamstring. The 32-year-old held Cincinnati to two runs (one earned) over five innings Tuesday and has given up two or fewer earned runs in eight of his last nine starts. Hammel is 1-2 with a 6.58 ERA in five games (four starts) against Philadelphia.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago is 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position in the series.

2. The Phillies are 27-0 when leading after eight innings and 27-1 when leading after seven.

3. Cubs LF Chris Coghlan, who was not in the lineup Saturday, is batting .391 with two homers and four multi-hit games in his past six contests.

PREDICTION: Cubs 4, Phillies 3