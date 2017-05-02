After matching a season high for home runs and snapping a three-game skid in the series opener, the Philadelphia Phillies hope the friendly confines of Wrigley Field remain as welcoming when they continue their three-game series against the host Chicago Cubs on Tuesday. Philadelphia belted three home runs in a 10-2 triumph in Monday’s opener, recording its second-highest run output of the season.

The Cubs have dropped four of their last five, and the 10 runs allowed on Monday were a season high, although three relievers combined to allow just three over 7 2/3 innings. Chicago dropped to 4-6 at Wrigley Field, where it went 57-24 a year ago. The Phillies look to remain unbeaten when Jeremy Hellickson starts, while Chicago's Jon Lester aims to continue his dominance over Philadelphia – he is 6-0 with a 1.46 ERA in eight career meetings. Lester will be happy to return to Wrigley Field, where he has posted a 0.69 ERA in two starts this season compared with a 6.06 mark on the road.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Jeremy Hellickson (4-0, 1.80 ERA) vs. Cubs LH Jon Lester (0-1, 3.68)

Hellickson has not allowed more than two runs in any of his five outings and has recorded three straight quality starts. The 30-year-old hasn’t missed many bats – he has recorded just 11 strikeouts in 30 innings – but he scattered seven hits over six frames while limiting Miami to one run last time out. Hellickson has faced the Cubs only once, allowing three runs over 6 2/3 innings in a win in 2015.

After three solid outings to start the season, Lester has allowed five runs in each of his last two starts. The 33-year-old gave up 10 hits, including a pair of home runs, in 5 2/3 innings of a loss at Pittsburgh on Wednesday. Lester won both of his starts against the Phillies last season, allowing two runs - one earned - over 14 1/3 frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Phillies SS Freddy Galvis is 17-for-50 during a 13-game hitting streak but 3-for-14 with five strikeouts versus Lester.

2. Cubs 3B Kris Bryant went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts on Monday, ending his 11-game hitting streak.

3. Chicago has homered in five straight games and 11 of its last 12.

PREDICTION: Phillies 5, Cubs 4