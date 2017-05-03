Many of the Chicago Cubs’ biggest stars have gotten off to somewhat slow starts at the plate, but the lineup is showing signs of heating up. The Cubs hope to continue their power surge when they host the Philadelphia Phillies for the third contest of their four-game series on Wednesday.

Young stars Kyle Schwarber and Javier Baez are among the Cubs who have struggled out of the gate, but both homered - along with reigning National League MVP Kris Bryant - in an 8-3 win on Tuesday to even the series at a game apiece. It was just the second triumph in six games for Chicago, which had three relievers combine for four perfect innings. The Phillies have dropped four of their last five, as they were unable to sustain the offensive success enjoyed in Monday’s 10-2 series-opening victory. One bright spot for Philadelphia in the series has been Tommy Joseph, who recorded an RBI double on Tuesday after hitting a three-run homer in the opener for his first two extra-base hits since April 14.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Jerad Eickhoff (0-2, 3.56 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Jake Arrieta (3-1, 4.66)

Eickhoff is coming off his worst start of the season, a road loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday in which he allowed five runs over 5 2/3 innings. The 26-year-old still is seeking his first win despite recording three quality starts in his first five outings. Eickhoff is 1-1 with a 2.70 ERA in three career turns against the Cubs and took the loss in his only previous start at Wrigley Field.

Arrieta allowed five runs and 10 hits in just 4 1/3 innings of a loss at Boston on Friday, snapping a streak of 72 straight starts of at least five frames dating to August 2014. The first inning has been an issue for the 31-year-old, who has surrendered eight runs in the opening frame over his last two outings. Arrieta is 3-2 with a 3.98 ERA in five career starts against the Phillies.

WALK-OFFS

1. Phillies SS Freddy Galvis went 0-for-4 Tuesday to snap his career-best 13-game hitting streak and is 0-for-7 with three strikeouts against Arrieta.

2. Rizzo is 0-for-8 with three strikeouts versus Eickhoff.

3. Bryant has reached base in 12 straight games against the Phillies and is batting .333 with five homers in 15 career meetings.

PREDICTION: Cubs 6, Phillies 4