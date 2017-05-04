Preview: Phillies at Cubs

The Chicago Cubs have climbed back to .500 at home and look for a third straight win there when they wrap up a four-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday afternoon. The Cubs have won two straight over the Phillies after dropping the series opener.

Chicago used a four-run sixth inning to rally for a 5-4 triumph on Wednesday and have won four of their last five at home following a four-game skid. Comebacks are nothing new for the Cubs, who improved to 6-8 when trailing after six innings. The Phillies have dropped five of six on their road trip, which wraps up Thursday, after winning six straight. Aaron Altherr has been a bright spot for Philadelphia during the series, going 5-for-11 with four runs scored.

TV: 2:20 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Zach Eflin (0-0, 1.89 ERA) vs. Cubs RH John Lackey (2-3, 5.10)

Eflin has not allowed more than two runs in any of his three starts this season. The 23-year-old suffered a hard-luck loss at Los Angeles last time out despite limiting the Dodgers to two runs and four hits - a pair of solo homers - over seven innings. Eflin will be facing the Cubs for the first time in his career.

Lackey has gone exactly six innings in each of his five starts in 2017, but he has allowed at least four runs in four of them. The 38-year-old got enough support to record a win last time out at Boston despite giving up four runs and eight hits over six frames. Lackey is 5-4 with a 2.55 ERA in nine career starts against the Phillies, including a 2-0 record and 0.64 ERA in two meetings last season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs 3B Kris Bryant has reached base in 13 straight games against the Phillies and is batting .344 in 16 career meetings.

2. The Phillies have scored 28 runs in the first inning – tied for the most in the majors – while the Cubs have allowed a major league-worst 35 in the opening frame.

3. The Cubs are 12-0 when leading after eight innings.

PREDICTION: Phillies 6, Cubs 3