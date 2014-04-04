Phillies 7, Cubs 2: Chase Utley belted a two-run homer and knocked in three as Philadelphia rallied to spoil Chicago’s home opener.

Domonic Brown recorded three hits and two RBIs, John Mayberry Jr. launched a two-run pinch-hit homer and Ben Revere added three singles for the Phillies. Roberto Hernandez (1-0) allowed two runs on Chicago’s only three hits with five strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings to get the victory in his Philadelphia debut.

Welington Castillo recorded a solo homer for the Cubs, who took an early 2-0 lead before losing for the third time in four games to open the season. Chicago starter Travis Wood (0-1) yielded four runs – three earned – on six hits while striking out eight in 6 1/3 innings.

Castillo drilled a 1-0 pitch into the left-field seats to open the scoring in the second inning and Starlin Castro’s run-scoring single with two out in the third made it 2-0. Marlon Byrd reached on an error and Brown singled him home in the fourth to cut the deficit in half before Wood got the next three in order with two on to end the threat.

Utley lifted the first pitch he saw from Wood into the right-center field seats for a 3-2 lead in the fifth and singled home Revere in the seventh to double the lead. Mayberry increased Philadelphia’s advantage in the eighth inning with his two-run blast to left field off reliever Wesley Wright with two outs.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Philadelphia C Carlos Ruiz reached base four times in five plate appearances - a single, two walks and a hit by pitch. … Cubs CF Emilio Bonifacio was hitless with a walk in four at-bats after going 11-for-16 with four stolen bases in the three-game series at Pittsburgh. … Mayberry is 2-for-2 with four RBIs as a pinch hitter in the first four games for the Phillies.