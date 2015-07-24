Phillies 5, Cubs 3 (10 innings)

CHICAGO -- Jeff Francoeur snapped a 3-3 tie with a two-run homer in the 10th inning as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Chicago Cubs 5-3 on Friday.

The ninth homer of the year by the Phillies right fielder came off Cubs right-handed reliever Rafael Soriano and also scored second baseman Cesar Hernandez.

The victory was the second straight for Philadelphia (35-63) and sixth in seven games. The Cubs (51-44) have now lost two of their last three.

Right hander Ken Giles (5-2) worked the ninth inning for the win. Right-handed reliever Jonathan Papelbon pitched the 10th for his 17th save.

Cubs left-hander James Russell Soriano (0-2) worked 1/3 of the 10th inning and suffered the loss.

Earlier, Cubs left fielder Chris Coghlan clubbed a career-high 10th home run while left-hander Jon Lester delivered another quality start.

But Lester, who flirted with a no-hitter in his last start in Atlanta, had no decision in a seven-inning effort as the Phillies forced a 3-3 tie in the ninth off right-handed reliever Jason Motte.

Shortstop Freddy Galvis tripled to right with one out and scored on a ground rule double to center by left fielder Cody Asche. Motte survived further damage with the final two outs came on fly balls to center.

Coghlan’s two-run homer in the fourth erased an earlier Phillies lead and gave the Cubs a 3-2 edge. The Chicago left fielder went 2-for-3 with a walk and two RBIs.

Third baseman Kris Bryant gave Chicago a 1-0 lead with two out in the third with his 13th home run of the season.

The Cubs prevented one run from scoring in the top of the fourth on Galvis’ single to left. Coghlan fired to catcher David Ross who tagged Phillies right fielder Jeff Francoeur as he tried to score from second. But Asche then doubled home first baseman Darin Ruf and Galvis for a 2-1 lead.

That advantage was short-lived thanks to Coghlan’s two-run shot with none out in the bottom of the fourth. The homer came off a 0-1 pitch and scored right fielder Jorge Soler for a 3-2 Chicago advantage.

Phillies starter Jerome Williams, who had no decision, was lifted for a pinch hitter in the seventh after working six innings and allowing three runs on six hits. He walked one and struck out four.

Lester was also pulled for a pinch hitter in the bottom of the seventh. He allowed two runs on seven hits, struck out six and walked none.

Francoeur, Hernandez, Galvis, Asche, Ruf and center fielder Ben Revere each had two hits for Philadelphia while Soler was 3-for-5 for Chicago.

NOTES: Philadelphia went 5-1 in a post-All Star break homestead. Now the Phillies hope to solve some road woes as they open a five-game swing. They have won just one road series in their last 18 dating back to last season. ... Philadelphia sends LHP Cole Hamels (5-7, 3.91 ERA) against Chicago’s Jake Arrieta (11-5, 2.52 ERA) in Saturday’s middle game. ... Arrieta is the Cubs’ winningest pitcher and has tossed 15 quality starts in 19 outings. ... Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo holds the all-time franchise record after being hit by 20 pitches and counting this season -- also the most in the major leagues in 2015.