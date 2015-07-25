Francoeur homer propels Phillies past Cubs in extras

CHICAGO -- Jeff Francoeur is playing relaxed and the Philadelphia Phillies are reaping the rewards.

The Phillies right fielder slammed a two-run homer in the 10th inning in a 5-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs to open a three-game series on Friday.

“When you feel relaxed you give yourself an opportunity to succeed,” said Francoeur, who had a walk-off home run against Miami last Sunday. “Last year and the year before, I was always in my own head trying to do too much.”

The victory was the second straight for Philadelphia (35-63) and sixth in seven games since the All-Star break. The Cubs (51-44) have now lost two of their last three.

“It’s a lot of fun to win and when a lot of guys contribute it makes it even more fun,” said Philadelphia manager Pete Mackanin. “Everyone’s been getting opportunities to play and that’s part of my job here is to make sure is to give everyone opportunities.”

Francoeur’s homer, his ninth of the year, came off Cubs right-handed reliever Rafael Soriano and also scored second baseman Cesar Hernandez.

Right hander Ken Giles (5-2) worked the ninth inning for the win. Right-handed reliever Jonathan Papelbon pitched the 10th for his 17th save.

Cubs left-hander James Russell (0-2) worked 1/3 of the 10th inning and suffered the loss.

“Every loss stings,” said Cubs manager Joe Maddon. “We had opportunities to score more runs and we didn’t do it tonight. ... I thought the Phillies really swung the bat well today and they had good at-bats all game. And they pitched well, especially out of the bullpen.”

Earlier, Cubs left fielder Chris Coghlan clubbed a career-high 10th home run while left-hander Jon Lester delivered another quality start.

But Lester, who flirted with a no-hitter in his last start in Atlanta, had no decision in a seven-inning effort as the Phillies forced a 3-3 tie in the ninth off right-handed reliever Jason Motte.

Shortstop Freddy Galvis tripled to right with one out and scored on a ground rule double to center by left fielder Cody Asche. Motte survived further damage with the final two outs came on fly balls to center.

Coghlan’s two-run homer in the fourth erased an earlier Phillies lead and gave the Cubs a 3-2 edge. The Chicago left fielder went 2-for-3 with a walk and two RBIs.

Third baseman Kris Bryant gave Chicago a 1-0 lead with two out in the third with his 13th home run of the season.

The Cubs prevented one run from scoring in the top of the fourth on Galvis’ single to left. Coghlan fired to catcher David Ross who tagged Phillies right fielder Jeff Francoeur as he tried to score from second.

But Asche then doubled home first baseman Darin Ruf and Galvis for a 2-1 lead.

That advantage was short-lived thanks to Coghlan’s two-run shot with none out in the bottom of the fourth. The homer came off a 0-1 pitch and scored right fielder Jorge Soler for a 3-2 Chicago advantage.

Phillies starter Jerome Williams, who had no decision, was lifted for a pinch hitter in the seventh after working six innings and allowing three runs on six hits. He walked one and struck out four.

“Those two homers I kind of leaned back over the plate, but other than that I felt like I was strong,” said Williams, who was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list this week after suffering a left hamstring strain in June. “In my last rehab start I went 90 pitches in eight innings and felt more (comfortable).”

Lester was also pulled for a pinch hitter in the bottom of the seventh. He allowed two runs on seven hits, struck out six and walked none.

“A little bit of a grind,” Lester said about his performance. “I think I had runners on just about every inning but the seventh maybe. They made us work.”

Francoeur, Hernandez, Galvis, Asche, Ruf and center fielder Ben Revere each had two hits for Philadelphia while Soler was 3-for-5 for Chicago.

NOTES: Philadelphia went 5-1 in a post-All Star break homestead. Now the Phillies hope to solve some road woes as they open a five-game swing. They have won just one road series in their last 18 dating back to last season. ... Philadelphia sends LHP Cole Hamels (5-7, 3.91 ERA) against Chicago’s Jake Arrieta (11-5, 2.52 ERA) in Saturday’s middle game. ... Arrieta is the Cubs’ winningest pitcher and has tossed 15 quality starts in 19 outings. ... Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo holds the all-time franchise record after being hit by 20 pitches and counting this season -- also the most in the major leagues in 2015.